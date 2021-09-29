CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ithaca, NY

Planning Board Recap: Carpenter Park project trimmed at NYSDOT’s insistence

By Brian Crandall
The Ithaca Voice
The Ithaca Voice
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ITHACA, N.Y.—It was a broad and multi-pronged meeting for the city of Ithaca Planning and Development Board last night. One residential project was fully approved, as were revisions to a second plan, while a number of other mostly-residential projects continued forward with their long if thorough journeys through Site Plan Review. Feel free to dive in below, and you can electronically thumb through the 326-page agenda in all of its glory here.

ithacavoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ithaca Voice

Cornell junior Patrick Mehler approved to fill Common Council vacancy

ITHACA, N.Y.—Patrick Mehler has been appointed to fill the vacancy on the City of Ithaca’s Common Council, but not without some resistance or confusion. Mehler was virtually sworn into the Common Council—a first in city government history—during a special meeting of the council on Wednesday, just before the regular meeting of Common Council. He will begin serving the Fourth Ward officially on Oct. 13, and his term will end in Dec. 2022.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Study examines why the Ithaca Commons has survived while other pedestrian malls die

ITHACA, N.Y.—Years ago, Dr. Stephan Schmidt—an associate professor in the Department of City and Regional Planning at Cornell University—discussed the transferability of European urban intervention practices to American cities with his students in their Green Cities class. That discussion, which centered on the viability of pedestrian malls in the United States, became the genesis of a study that would later appear in the Journal of Urbanism.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Project#Elmwood Park#Infrastructure#Dot#Nysdot#Site Plan Review#The Planning Board#Seqr
The Ithaca Voice

Amid public outcry, NYSEG auction for Lansing property canceled

LANSING, N.Y.—In a press release Friday afternoon, advocates for protecting the “Bell Station” property in Lansing received the news they were hoping for. Governor Kathy Hochul’s office has secured an agreement with the New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG) to cancel the planned auction of the property next month.
LANSING, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Petition asks to reduce Route 96 speeds after fatal July hit and run

ITHACA, N.Y. –– In July 2021 two teenage girls were injured in a hit and run on the 1400 block of Trumansburg Road. Both were transported to Cayuga Medical Center to be treated for injuries sustained in the incident, though one of the girls, Sophia Nickerson, died due to her injuries. The drunk driver responsible for hitting the girls was arrested.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
The Ithaca Voice

Outreach Worker Tammy Baker named Community Hero of the Month

ITHACA, N.Y.—Tompkins Trust Company, in partnership with the Tompkins Chamber, has named Tammy Baker the September Community Hero of the Month, for her work with the Community Outreach Worker Program. This award recognizes individuals from Tompkins County who have significantly impacted our community. The Community Outreach Worker Program connects those...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Myrick appoints Faith Vavra as new chief of staff

ITHACA, N.Y.—Mayor Svante Myrick has announced the appointment of his third chief of staff, this one hailing from outside of the county. Faith Vavra was announced as Myrick’s choice on Thursday morning. She replaces Dan Cogan, who announced that he was stepping down in May, after five years at the position.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Redistricting Commission releases two sets of maps for New York; Tompkins County seems poised to influence elections in Upstate

Tompkins County, NY — In a surprise move, the New York Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) released two drafts of congressional, assembly, and state senate districts for New York, some of which would poise the democratic stronghold of Tompkins County to hold greater sway over future elections in a region largely represented by Republicans.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

In Special Meeting, Planning Board grants approval to downtown apartments

ITHACA, N.Y. — For developer Jeff Githens, it’s a sigh of relief. After unforeseen bureaucratic issues threw his firm’s apartment project into a logistic predicament, the city Planning Board held a Special Meeting last night to grant the lot subdivision and preliminary approvals needed for Githens’ McKinley Development Group to move forward with his project in Downtown Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Laura Mielenhausen introduced as newest leader of Ulysses Philomathic Library

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—The Ulysses Philomathic Library in Trumansburg recently hired Laura Mielenhausen as Library Director, in hopes of making the library more accessible. Mielenhausen grew up in Rochester, New York and graduated from SUNY-Potsdam, then taught music for a year, only to realize it was not the right field for her. At her partner’s suggestion, she went back to school and got her Master’s degree in library science, hoping to work with the public, particularly youths, in a way that combines her love of reading, music and helping others.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Letter to the Editor: Local institutions must address BIA on Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫ’ governance

This is a letter to the editor written by Common Council candidate Maddie Halpert. To submit letters to the editor, please email tips@ithacavoice.com. Local efforts are asking entities including Tompkins County and Cornell University to heed the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫ’ (Cayuga Nation) Council of Chiefs’ calls as the governing body of the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫ’. SA R18, a resolution Cornell’s Student Assembly passed on Sept. 9, demands the university administration urge the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) to revoke Clint Halftown’s “federal representative” designation. It is critically important that representatives and residents educate ourselves as necessary and continue passing such resolutions.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy