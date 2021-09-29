Planning Board Recap: Carpenter Park project trimmed at NYSDOT’s insistence

ITHACA, N.Y.—It was a broad and multi-pronged meeting for the city of Ithaca Planning and Development Board last night. One residential project was fully approved, as were revisions to a second plan, while a number of other mostly-residential projects continued forward with their long if thorough journeys through Site Plan Review. Feel free to dive in below, and you can electronically thumb through the 326-page agenda in all of its glory here.