Why I Play: Returning to Guild Wars 2 and exploring elite specs after nine years

When you get right down to it, the character specs on display in Final Fantasy XIV are some of the most limited out of all the big five MMOs, largely due to the fact that your spec is wholly determined by your job. You are not choosing between, say, a half-dozen different ways to play your Warrior; you’re choosing to play a Warrior, and that’s the extent of your choices. Indeed, you could argue that the game really just has five class options (tank, healer, ranged physical, melee physical, and ranged magical) and all you’re really doing is choosing between those specs because the entire class is a despote rotation.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO