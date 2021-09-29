CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My wife died of COVID. Unvaccinated nursing center workers could’ve spared me this pain.

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI married a Texas girl 51 years ago. She was still a girl to me when she died of COVID on Aug. 27. A few years after we married she had breast cancer. Lymph node removal left her with swelling in one arm that required constant monitoring lest it become infected, and it tied her to a pneumatic pump hours a day to reduce swelling and chance of infection. But that didn’t stop her. She worked at my side as we renovated our first home. She provided day care for the granddaughter who lived two houses away. She loved all kinds of word games. She loved painting, acted in amateur theater, and was an avid Red Hat Lady.

William Stapleford
8d ago

Sorry for your loss but blaming the unvaccinated is playing right into the cards they want for you. The fact is that a vaccinated nursing staff could still do the same. This Covid-19 shot/clinical trial vaccine does nothing to prevent transmission of the virus. A vaccinated person can catch/spread the virus the same as the unvaccinated person. If you want to push blame then blame them for not requiring negative Covid-19 test. This is the only thing that MAY have prevented her from catching it. The fact is that EVERYONE unless you live in a plastic bubble with pumped in o2 is going to dance with Covid-19 at some time. You can only run so long. Need to stop falling for the game of unvaccinated vs vaxxed.

Sarah Anderson
8d ago

I'm a nonvax, but I respect people that take the vax... I'll tell you straight up im not vax want me to wear a mask... and I respect their opinion. I'm not going to make someone uncomfortable over this shot stuff... I'll wear my mask but I won't get the shot!!

Jeff S
7d ago

CDC came out this week that people age 50-60 have a 99.5% survival rate with natural immunity. So with your vast knowledge why should I put this poison in my body for .5%? What does the vaccine do for me 99.7% now? It isn't worth the risk to reward ratio.

