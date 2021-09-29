CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brady vs. Belichick: Buccaneers at Patriots Sunday Night Football specials

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots will meet at Gillette Stadium on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 for one of the most highly-anticipated regular-season NFL matchups in recent memory. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick take center stage. Below, we look at the Brady vs. Belichick matchup, with NFL picks and predictions.

Brady and Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski return to Foxborough, Mass., after leaving the Patriots organization following the 2019 and 2018 seasons, respectively. They won Super Bowl LV in their first season reunited in Tampa Bay while Belichick and the Patriots missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2008 and have started the 2021 campaign 1-2.

Upping the ante for Sunday night’s matchup, Brady needs just 68 passing yards against the Patriots to break Drew Brees’ all-time record.

Brady vs. Belichick

Brady, the 199th overall selection of the 2000 NFL Draft, spent the first 20 years of his career in New England. The future Hall of Famer was named to the Pro Bowl 14 times, was a three-time All-Pro, six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time league MVP, among many other accolades. He enters the Week 4 reunion with the NFL lead in passing completions, attempts and passing touchdowns this season.

Belichick and the Patriots went just 7-9 in their first season without Brady. They turned the page on former MVP QB Cam Newton in the offseason and handed the reins to QB Mac Jones, the 15th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones has completed 67.5% of his passes but for a modest 737 yards and only 2 touchdowns against 3 interceptions through his first three games.

Buccaneers at Patriots odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Wednesday at 9:55 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Buccaneers -320 (bet $320 to win $100) | Patriots +250 (bet $100 to win $250)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Buccaneers -6.5, -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Patriots +6.5, -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
  • Total (O/U): 48.5, Over -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | Under -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

Sunday Night Football specials

Tipico will release a full array of player props for Sunday Night Football later in the week and Sportsbook Wire will have you covered, but the sportsbook has already released a couple of special props for the marquee Week 4 matchup.

Brady more TDs than Pats sacks + forced TOs (+160)

Brady has thrown 50 touchdown passes against 14 interceptions across 19 regular-season games with the Buccaneers. He took 21 sacks in 16 games last season and has been taken to the ground 6 times already this season.

Pats more sacks + forced TOs than Brady TDs (+100)

The Patriots recorded just 24 sacks in 2020 but already have 9 this season. They had 22 takeaways last year with another 5 to start 2021.

This side of the prop is priced as the favorite with a $50 bet at even money returning a profit of $50, and it’s the side to take.

