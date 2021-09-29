Bitcoin currently over 42,000 dollars – rally ante portas?

Here are the top 5 news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, CIO of the Soros Fund, Dawn Fitzpatrick, said that the fund owns "some coins." She noted, however, that the crypto itself is less interesting than DeFi technology and solutions, emphasizing that the fund is looking forward to exploring the decentralized technologies industry. While the Soros Fund is getting more into crypto, it is steering clear of investing in China. Previously, Soros vocally criticized the Chinese government’s policies as irrational, saying that investors cannot feel safe while investing in the country's economy.

CURRENCIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO