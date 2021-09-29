Bitcoin currently over 42,000 dollars – rally ante portas?
Bitcoin is heading for the biggest monthly loss since May. The most important digital currency in terms of market size is now heading for the largest monthly loss since May. The instability in the global financial markets, coupled with regulatory concerns in the US and the recent crypto ban from China weighed on the price action. The introduction of Bitcoin in El Salvador, Central America, still has a bland aftertaste to this day. September could be the worst month since May with a loss of 10 percent.codelist.biz
Comments / 0