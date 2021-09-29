CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Keir Starmer targets Johnson as he portrays a new-look Labour post-Corbyn

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8g9s_0cBiczKP00
Sir Keir Starmer is joined by his wife Victoria (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

The coronavirus pandemic may have overshadowed his tenure so far, but Sir Keir Starmer sought to define the future of Labour under his leadership during his first in-person conference speech as leader.

Here is what we learned during the near 90-minute address to the packed venue in Brighton on Wednesday – both from the leader and the audience watching him.

– Starmer shown the red card by a loud left

It would have come as no surprise to him that some activists in the party still supporting Jeremy Corbyn would heckle the new leader as he takes the party back towards the centre ground.

Sir Keir was hit by chants of “shame” and calls to support a £15 minimum wage, as some held up sheets of red paper to give the appearance of giving him the red card.

But he was well prepared to hit back at his detractors, asking them whether they were “shouting slogans, or changing lives”.

“At this time on a Wednesday it’s normally the Tories that are heckling me, it doesn’t bother me then, and it doesn’t bother me now,” he said.

The heckles were drowned out by far louder applause on the conference floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLsdQ_0cBiczKP00
Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech to the Labour Party conference in Brighton (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

– Ovation for New Labour as Starmer buries the Corbyn era

Some of the most rapturous applause came when he highlighted gains made under Tony Blair’s Labour government.

Supporters gave a standing ovation when Sir Keir offered the Tories “a lesson in levelling up” by noting his own party’s record on introducing a minimum wage, boosting education and the NHS.

“You want levelling up? That’s levelling up,” the leader said after noting the record of the last Labour government.

Having got through changes to party rules designed to prevent a more radical MP becoming Labour leader, Sir Keir blasted Mr Corbyn’s record as Labour leader without naming his predecessor.

“To the voters who thought we were unpatriotic or irresponsible or that we looked down on them, I say these simple but powerful words,” Sir Keir said.

“We will never under my leadership go into an election with a manifesto that is not a serious plan for government.”

– Sir Keir deploys his own three-word slogan as he mentions the B-word

As the former shadow Brexit secretary under Mr Corbyn who argued for a potential fresh referendum on EU membership, Brexit is a thorny issue for Sir Keir.

But he chose to take the issue on, criticising Boris Johnson’s handling of failures arising from Brexit rather than the departure itself.

“The economic inheritance from the Tories will be appalling: A botched Brexit followed by Covid has left a big hole,” Sir Keir said.

“The Government is learning that it is not enough to Get Brexit Done. You need a plan to Make Brexit Work.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6G3Q_0cBiczKP00
Sir Keir Starmer during his first in-person conference speech as leader (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

– Starmer seeks to define Labour as ‘patriots’

The left has long struggled with being vocally patriotic in England, but Sir Keir has spotted a way to tackle the Tories on the very subject they hope to thrive on.

He cited the Government’s battle with England footballer Marcus Rashford as he campaigned on free school meals, and then took the fight to Priti Patel.

“But I couldn’t believe it when Rashford and the England team took the knee to highlight and condemn the racism they have had to endure, the Home Secretary encouraged people to boo,” Sir Keir said.

“Well, here in this conference hall we are patriots. When we discuss the fine young men and women who represent all our nations, we don’t boo. We get to our feet and we cheer.”

Sir Keir also praised the military and declared Labour to be “the party of Nato”.

– Comparisons aplenty with Boris Johnson

Sir Keir mentioned the Prime Minister around 10 times as he sought to paint himself as a “responsible leader with clear values” who can “make this nation anew” after Covid.

He said he was fighting for justice for Stephen Lawrence while Mr Johnson was writing an article “declaring a war on traffic cones”.

“I think he is a trivial man. I think he’s a showman with nothing left to show. I think he’s a trickster who has performed his one trick,” Sir Keir said.

And he contrasted his crusades for justice against Mr Johnson’s behaviour, after the Prime Minister backed Dominic Cummings following his lockdown trip to Barnard Castle and initially Matt Hancock following his rule-breaking clinch.

Sir Keir said “the one thing about Boris Johnson that offends everything I stand for is his assumption that the rules don’t apply to him”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tMWxL_0cBiczKP00
Delegates applaud during Sir Keir Starmer’s keynote speech (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

– New policies seek to define his vision for Labour

Sir Keir fleshed out a number of new policies for Labour during his speech after facing accusations that he has stayed silent on exactly how a government under him would look.

He said a Labour administration would make it a “national mission” over 10 years to retrofit homes and the party said the policy would require an annual investment of £6 billion.

Sir Keir also said “spending on mental health will never be allowed to fall” under Labour, as he pledged to deliver mental health treatment to all those who need it within a month.

The promise would see treatment – rather than just assessment – start sooner and would place a focus on the wellbeing of young people with hubs and support in schools

He also focussed on education, announcing “Labour will launch the most ambitious school improvement plan in a generation” and a focus on practical and digital skills for young people.

– Family, past and present

Sir Keir filled his speech with references to his family, starting with his parents Rodney and Josephine Starmer who he said had been driven by the promise that their children’s lives would be better than theirs.

He spoke about his mother, who was a nurse and he said instilled in him the “ethic of service” and the principle of care but he also noted she was a long-term patient of the NHS, having suffered with Still’s disease.

While he said his father, a toolmaker, gave him a “deep respect for the dignity of work”.

He tied up the family message by bringing his wife Victoria on to the stage as he received a lengthy standing ovation from activists.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Finally a dose of reality about how hollow Boris Johnson’s ‘levelling up’ promise really is

After the euphoria among the Tory faithful over Boris Johnson’s speech to their rally, today we have a welcome dose of something closer to reality. No, not an admission the country is in a cost-of-living crisis; that would be asking too much. But some ministers are admitting privately that Johnson’s flagship programme to “level up” the UK will take 10 years, as we have reported today.It is dawning on sensible senior Tories that, more than two years into his premiership, Johnson’s pet project is running as late as the trains in the north (whose reliability he wants to improve)....
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson launches extended personal attack on ‘human weathervane’ Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson has used his Tory conference speech to launch an extended personal attack on Keir Starmer.Branding the Labour leader a "lefty Islington lawyer" Boris Johnson accused Sir Keir of being a "human weathervane, the Starmer-Chameleon".In a keynote address relatively light on policy but filled with invective for his opposition counterpart, the prime minister characterised politics as a battle between a "radical, optimistic Conservatism versus a tired old Labour"."Did you see them in Brighton last week – hopelessly divided I though they looked, their leader like a seriously rattled bus conductor, pushed this way and that by a Corbynista...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s ‘jokes wearing thin’, says Keir Starmer as poll shows public prefers Labour leader’s speech

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the Boris Johnson’s conference speech, arguing his jokes are going to “wear thin” when people across the country are hit in the pocket.Starmer said the “showman” prime minister keeps pretending “he’s just sort of just landed from the moon” – arguing Britain is in a cost of living crisis because of the way the Tories have governed.It comes as polling showed the public preferred the Labour leader’s conference speech in Brighton last week to the Conservative leader’s address in Manchester on Wednesday.Some 63 per cent of respondents agreed with what Starmer had to say,...
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Johnson vows 'long overdue' revamp of UK's post-Brexit economy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rallies his Conservative party faithful on Wednesday vowing a far-reaching overhaul to wean the UK economy off cheap foreign labour after Brexit. "Because we are embarking now on the change of direction that has been long overdue in the UK economy," Johnson will say, vowing no return to the pre-Brexit model of "uncontrolled immigration". 
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
The Guardian

Merseyside Labour MPs outraged at Keir Starmer writing article for the Sun

Keir Starmer has provoked outrage among Labour MPs representing Merseyside after he wrote an opinion piece for the Sun. The Labour leader used an article in the newspaper to try to turn focus back on the government by laying the blame for food and petrol shortages on ministers. But he sparked ire from those who observe a boycott of the Sun over its role in smearing victims of the Hillsborough disaster.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Observer view on Keir Starmer’s Labour conference speech

Labour has a mountain to climb to get back into government. In 2019, the party suffered its worst election defeat since 1935, the product of the deep unpopularity of its leader, its difficulty in producing a credible Brexit position that chimed with all voters and long-term decline in its support among working-class voters. But at his party’s annual conference last week, Keir Starmer showed that the party is starting to inch forwards on the long road back to power.
POLITICS
The Independent

How can Boris Johnson nullify the threat of Keir Starmer?

After what was a mostly successful conference for the Labour leader, what now should Boris Johnson do about Sir Keir Starmer? It looks like Starmer is reasonably secure in his post, having engineered a couple of vital rule changes that make it more difficult to challenge him or dislodge his loyalist MPs. The leader of the opposition is here to stay, in other words, and he has derided the prime minister not as a “nasty man” but as a “trivial man”, a one-trick trickster. Now the prime minister will have to find a way of dealing with him. He has a few options.
POLITICS
BBC

Sir Keir Starmer heckled at Labour Party conference

Sir Keir Starmer asked "shouting slogans or changing lives conference?" as he was heckled at his first party conference as leader of the Labour Party. He had earlier joked about how he was used to be being shouted down by Tory MPs at PMQs on a Wednesday lunchtime. Some of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Labour#Labour Party#Uk#Tories#Nhs
The Independent

Keir Starmer says insulating homes will be Labour’s ‘national mission’

Insulating homes will be a Labour government's "national mission" Keir Starmer has said.Speaking at the party's annual conference in Brighton the Labour leader said Britain had "least energy-efficient housing in Europe".And a spokesperson for the party said following the speech that this would involve upgrading 19 million homes in a decade at an annual cost of £6 billion."If we are serious about climate change we will need to upgrade our homes. The Tories inherited plans from Labour to make every new home zero carbon," the Labour leader said during his address."They scrapped them and now we have a crisis in energy prices emissions from homes have increased and we have the least energy-efficient housing in Europe. "So it will be Labour’s national mission over the next decade, to fit out every home that needs it, to make sure it is warm, well-insulated and costs less to heat and we will create thousands of jobs in the process."Labour says insulation will save some households in the worst insulated properties £400 a year.It comes amid concerns of surging heating bills over the winter as gas and fuel prices rise.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

The ghost of Corbyn still haunts Keir Starmer

Time after time, conference season delivers a visual metaphor. At the 1986 Labour Party Conference, desperate to rebrand the party, Neil Kinnock had dropped the red flag and introduced the rose used today. Embracing the symbolism with simplistic glee, he hurled a mass of red roses off the stage, like Edna Everage flinging gladioli to her adoring fans. A seething Tony Benn described it as a “disgusting spectacle” in his diary that night.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
BBC

Labour: Starmer asked about unity, winning and Corbyn

Sir Keir Starmer has told the BBC that he did not get into politics to lose votes and then tweet about it. The Labour leader said Andy McDonald, who quit the front bench during the party conference was “wrong” to suggest Labour was more divided than ever. Asked whether Jeremy...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Democracy is dead in Keir Starmer’s Labour

In recent weeks, I have been wearing a badge of honour. I have joined the ranks of those expelled or suspended from the Labour party. My crime? To have supported a group, recently proscribed, who oppose unjustified expulsions from the party. This is the reality of Keir Starmer’s purge. Even...
POLITICS
BBC

Labour conference interview: Keir Starmer with Laura Kuenssberg

The Labour leader is asked about fuel and haulage industry problems, Andy McDonald, Jeremy Corbyn, and the minimum wage. Sir Keir Starmer spoke to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg 24 hours ahead of his first leader's address to a Labour Party conference in person. Last year he gave his speech remotely.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Shadow cabinet minister resigns with attack on Keir Starmer at Labour conference

MP Andy McDonald also served under Sir Keir’s predecessor Jeremy Corbyn. Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour conference has been rocked by the resignation of a shadow cabinet minister, who accused him of further dividing the party and abandoning his pledges. Left-winger Andy McDonald suggested the leader was not honouring “our commitment...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy