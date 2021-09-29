Tropical Storm Victor becomes the 20th named storm

Our twentieth named storm of the 2021 hurricane season formed at 5:00 pm Wednesday. Tropical Storm Victor has 40 mph winds and is moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

Victor does have an opportunity to become the season’s seventh hurricane, although it will not make major hurricane status. Victor is forecast to get to 80 mph as it tracks northwest. It will not affect land as it stays in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Hurricane Sam holds onto its Category 4, major hurricane status.

On the left-hand side of the above graphic, you see Hurricane Sam with 130 mph winds. That storm will also stay in the open Atlantic Ocean and not directly affect land.

We’ll keep watching the tropics at ABC7 and let you know of the headliners when they happen!