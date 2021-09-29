CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricardo Pepi Called into National Team Duty for World Cup Qualifiers

By FCD Press Release
fcdallas.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas (September 29, 2021) – FC Dallas Homegrown striker Ricardo Pepi has been called up by U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter to represent the United States in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica. Pepi will report to camp following FC...

