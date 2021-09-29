Armchair Coaching: An Early Look at the New Jersey Devils Potential Forward Combinations

Something I spend way too much of my free time doing during the offseason, particularly around the free agency period, is writing out line combinations. Sometimes I use the armchair GM feature on CapFriendly, but pen and paper is just easier and faster. A version I wrote up prior to the draft included the return of Blake Coleman, a Sam Reinhart trade, and Dougie Hamilton. Hey, one-for-three beats my usual success rate when trying to will into existence a competent roster predict the line-up pre-free agency. While it may seem too early for this exercise (although probably not compared to doing it in June) given the team hasn’t even played a pre-season game, it is also more interesting to me because of the wealth of possibilities before cuts are made. In a couple weeks time we will likely know what the Devils lineup will look like, or at least have a better idea of it. But as I am writing this I do not even know what the lineup for tonight’s preseason game looks like, let alone the final roster. That doesn’t mean we have to completely guess, we have a few practices and scrimmages to go off of, so we know what the coaches are thinking, to some extent at least. And we have information from last season as well.