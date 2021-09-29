CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Armchair Coaching: An Early Look at the New Jersey Devils Potential Forward Combinations

By Stephen Schnoor
allaboutthejersey.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething I spend way too much of my free time doing during the offseason, particularly around the free agency period, is writing out line combinations. Sometimes I use the armchair GM feature on CapFriendly, but pen and paper is just easier and faster. A version I wrote up prior to the draft included the return of Blake Coleman, a Sam Reinhart trade, and Dougie Hamilton. Hey, one-for-three beats my usual success rate when trying to will into existence a competent roster predict the line-up pre-free agency. While it may seem too early for this exercise (although probably not compared to doing it in June) given the team hasn’t even played a pre-season game, it is also more interesting to me because of the wealth of possibilities before cuts are made. In a couple weeks time we will likely know what the Devils lineup will look like, or at least have a better idea of it. But as I am writing this I do not even know what the lineup for tonight’s preseason game looks like, let alone the final roster. That doesn’t mean we have to completely guess, we have a few practices and scrimmages to go off of, so we know what the coaches are thinking, to some extent at least. And we have information from last season as well.

www.allaboutthejersey.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: Jesper Bratt’s Leadership Role Is Great News

There was a lot to learn on New Jersey Devils media day. Nico Hischier is fully healthy. Jonathan Bernier is hoping the Devils can be competitive again. Dougie Hamilton is excited to be here despite the fact he hasn’t met a lot of people yet. Tom Fitzgerald spoke about everything from vaccination status to roster construction.
NHL
chatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: Jimmy Vesey Shows He Can Make This Team

The New Jersey Devils held two scrimmages this weekend to see where the team was in terms of game readiness. There were some players who really stood out. Dawson Mercer was one of the main players who turned some heads. He played well as a rookie, and he made a point to show he should be considered for a roster spot. Another player who did the same thing was Jimmy Vesey.
NHL
chatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: Travis Zajac’s Retirement Begins New Era

The New Jersey Devils are now beginning a brand new generation of hockey following the retirement of long-time center Travis Zajac. The 36-year-old center signed a one-day contract with the team so that he could retire with the club he played all but 27 games with. Let’s talk about what this means for the franchise as a whole.
NHL
chatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: Nikita Popuguev Announces Retirement To Become Influencer

There have been strange retirements in the world of hockey before, but the one that involved a former New Jersey Devils prospect might take the cake on Monday. Mike Gould on Twitter reported that current Russian player Nikita Popugaev leaving the fastest game on ice. Popugaev was selected in the 4th round by the Devils in the 2017 NHL Draft. Unfortunately, he undoubtedly had some complications come with his hockey career.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dougie Hamilton
Person
Blake Coleman
Person
Andreas Johnsson
Person
Pavel Zacha
allaboutthejersey.com

Dawson Mercer Has a Good Chance to Make the New Jersey Devils Roster

Maybe the title is just one writer’s opinion, but from looking at where the New Jersey Devils have holes to fill in the opening night roster, and the personnel available, I don’t think the title is hyperbole. Dawson Mercer has been one of, if not the Devils’ prospect who has been developing the best since he was drafted in 2020 even with hockey being impacted last season. With just 23 games played to due a shortened schedule, Mercer still put up 36 points in the QMJHL and 17 more in just 9 playoff games.
NHL
elitesportsny.com

New Jersey Devils release training camp roster

The New Jersey Devils opened their 2021 training camp on Wednesday. Significant new additions to the lineup have hopes rising for the Devils in the coming season. For a full breakdown of the new faces and key losses to the roster, click here. Here are the players who will participate...
NHL
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Unvaccinated Player Puts Damper On Start Of Camp

The New Jersey Devils are having their first practices of the season this week. On Friday, the team hit the ice for the first time since May. It’s been a long almost five months since we’ve seen our guys play. It’s not as long as we waited last year (thank goodness), but it still feels like forever since we’ve seen Devils hockey.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#Bruins#Gm
chatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: Can Jonathan Bernier Take Starting Goaltender Position?

The New Jersey Devils made a few huge splashes in free agency this year. Dougie Hamilton was obviously the top prize. He was by far the best defenseman on the market, and everyone in the analytics community agrees he’s ready to be a top defender alongside this Devils team. Tomas Tatar was a great move to add some scoring to the top of the lineup. He has struggled in the playoffs, which likely scared off some teams, but the Devils have to make the playoffs for it to matter.
NHL
chatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: 2 Superstars Seem To Have Instant Chemistry

The New Jersey Devils are well underway in Training Camp. In fact, they have their first preseason game tonight against the Washington Capitals. It is going to be the first time that the Devils have played a game against another opponent since the final game of the 2020-21 regular season. We have been waiting for a while now but they are finally back.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Devils in the Details - 10/1/21: And We’re Off Edition

The preseason has begun! Here are your links for today:. Hope you got to see some of the highlights from our 5-4 win over the Capitals on Wednesday night. There are some … delightful moments here from the young guys: [NHL]. Over at The Athletic, Dom Luszczyszyn gives his season...
NHL
NBC Sports

New Jersey Devils 2021-22 NHL Season Preview

The 2021-22 NHL season is coming and it’s time to take a look at all 32 teams. Over the next month we’ll be examining best- and worst-case scenarios, looking at the biggest questions, breakout candidates, and more for each franchise. Today, we preview the New Jersey Devils. 2020-21 Season Review.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

5 Mistakes New Jersey Devils Can’t Repeat This Season

The New Jersey Devils made a lot of really smart moves this offseason to make this team look like a playoff contender on paper. Here’s the issue with that: we’ve been here before. Just a scant two seasons ago, the Devils made all the “right” moves in the offseason. They added P.K. Subban for a very small package of future assets. They traded some draft picks to take a chance on Nikita Gusev. Jack Hughes was going to be a rookie, but he looked like he had the special kind of skill to make it in the NHL from day one. Wayne Simmonds was ready to revitalize his career.
NHL
chatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: A Perfect Preseason Outcome In Washington

The New Jersey Devils played the Washington Capitals in a preseason game on Wednesday night. It was great to see them back in action, although preseason, as they have been gone for so long now. After some big improvements over the offseason, it is exciting to think about the team going forward. We were able to see some of that on display in Washington.
NHL
Yardbarker

Devils Should Use Preseason to Test Line Combinations

The New Jersey Devils had a busy offseason that included signing Dougie Hamilton and Tomáš Tatar through free agency and acquiring Ryan Graves in a trade. That’s bound to lead to some different looks in their line combos and defense pairs. And with preseason games set to begin tonight, head coach Lindy Ruff should test different line combinations to see what does and doesn’t work ahead of the regular season.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Preseason Gamethread #3: New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders in Bridgeport, CT

It is not uncommon for preseason games to take place in “neutral” locations. The Devils hit the road for a game in Bridgeport, Connecticut - which is the home of the Islanders’ AHL affiliate. This game may have some extra intrigue as the AHL preseason begins in the following week so this contest may see some cuts from both sides afterwards.
NHL
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: 5 Bold Predictions For Final Roster

The New Jersey Devils, head coach Lindy Ruff, and general manager Tom Fitzgerald have a lot to consider when it comes to the final roster. There are some key openings amongst the forwards, and the Devils also have to consider how to configure lines before the season starts. They’ve added a lot of pieces to the lineup at every position. Between prospects and new acquisitions, the Devils have a lot to think about.
NHL
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Prospect Pyramid Headed Into 2021-22

The New Jersey Devils are an interesting hockey team going into 2021-22. They haven’t been a good team in a long time, so relying on drafting and developing has been a big focus for a while. The Devils’ goal has been to get quality prospects to fill its pool with talent. They have done that in many different ways over the years, and now there are prospects who are close to NHL ready and looking to fight for spots on the roster.
NHL
fullpresscoverage.com

The New Jersey Devils Future Is Bright And Could Be Now

Don’t look now but the New Jersey Devils have a bright future and that future is happening now. Granted it is only two preseason games and just the start of training camp but the Devils rookies are showing they do not want to make an impact in a year or two but now. That is how competitive Devils training camp has been this season under head coach Lindy Ruff. With nothing guaranteed in the league, two youngsters are planting their flags to make sure management takes notice. Those players are Dawson Mercer and Alexander Holtz.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy