Mavericks: Jason Kidd has focus on chemistry and accountability
The Dallas Mavericks are loving playing for new head coach Jason Kidd. The Hall of Fame point guard has been a change of pace from long-time head coach Rick Carlisle, and there is energy and excitement among the players about the season. Superstar Luka Doncic will be leading the way on the court, but the coaching staff is valuing communication and input from players to make it a more collaborative environment.thesmokingcuban.com
