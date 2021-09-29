PawedCast Episode 265: Revs Rewind, Pride-Reign, Nashville & D.C. United Previews and More

RSS feed for The Mane Land PawedCast. Subscribe with Google Play. Orlando City lost its fourth straight match on Saturday and yet somehow it felt a lot less terrible than some of the other recent losses. The league-leading New England Revolution are formidable, especially in their own building (with the awful football lines and plastic grass), but the Lions did play mostly well in the match. We break down the game, including some tough bounces, calls, and slips that helped the Revs get the 2-1 result. And yes, we do discuss penalty kicks as well. And, as usual, we select our Man of the Match.