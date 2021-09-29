'I'm Chris Hemsworth's Stunt Double—He's Like a Brother To Me'

Our Aussie action hero, Chris Hemsworth, made quite a splash last year with the release of his Netflix film, Extraction. Topping the charts as the most-watched movie on the streaming service in 2020, the sequel announcement at their fan festival, TUDUM, had the fans thrilled but not exactly surprised. For those few who missed the smash-hit last year, the synopsis for Extraction 2 reads: ‘In 2020, the world met a new hero: Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career. But what seems lost …can still be extracted.’
