NHL

Blues hoping for much more normalcy this season in a COVID world

By Jim Thomas St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re closing in on 19 months since the National Hockey League shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Blues are embarking on their third subhed season in the COVID-19 world. As forward Brayden Schenn said, “COVID’s still around. It always will be.”. Several Blues have had COVID — mainly...

