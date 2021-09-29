CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Sparks Cultural Appropriation Debate Over Model Hairstyles

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Ratajkowski modelled Rihanna's latest lingerie collection with their hair styled in braids.

districtchronicles.com

Rihanna Slammed Over White Models in Braids at Fenty Show

The third installment of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show hit Amazon Prime Video on Friday, and it was immediately met with backlash from viewers. In the show, white models walk down the runway with braids in their hair that many feel are culturally appropriative. Two of the models getting singled out for wearing braids during the show are Emily Ratajkowski and actress Vanessa Hudgens.
Vogue Magazine

Meet Izaak Adu-Watts, the Breakout Model From Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show

Last week, Rihanna premiered volume three of her Savage x Fenty film series in typically ambitious style. With a star-studded lineup featuring Normani, Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid, Lourdes Leon, and Cindy Crawford, the eye-popping spectacle served up fashion-forward lingerie and a sense of inclusivity that has become the brand’s calling card. Between the adrenaline-pumping performances and runway walks, however, there was a striking new face to note: model Izaak Adu-Watts.
Cosmopolitan

Rihanna’s latest hairstyle just took us right back to 2006

Another day, another incredible hairstyle by Rihanna. Not long after cutting in long sideburns, the singer and beauty entrepreneur debuted her shortest mullet to date (wearing a bikini and thigh-high boots, no less – seriously, the pictures are incredible) and then showed us what said mullet looks like from the back. Hint: it’s very, very long.
The Guardian

‘For us, Black hair is Black history’: Rihanna’s fashion show sparks row for styling white models’ hair in braids

Singer Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion line has stirred an online debate around cultural appropriation, after models wore what appeared to be braids during the label’s lingerie show. After the show was screened last Friday on Amazon Prime, viewers expressed concern on social media at seeing non-Black models, including Emily Ratajkowski, with braids.
Newsweek

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

