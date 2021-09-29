CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens activate Bateman, Boykin, Madubuike and Houston

USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin from injured reserve Wednesday and activated defensive lineman Justin Madubuike and linebacker Justin Houston from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Bateman, a first-round draft pick this year, had been out with groin problems, and Boykin had a...

www.usatoday.com

