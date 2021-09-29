Preseason Game 3 Preview/Open Thread: Blue Jackets hope to leave St. Louis singing Blues
TV: BlueJackets.com; Radio: 97.1 FM and streaming on the Blue Jackets app. Columbus plays their third game in as many nights tonight against the St. Louis Blues. Columbus defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 on Monday night in Pittsburgh and led the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 in the third period Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena before surrendering four straight goals and losing in shootout 5-4.www.jacketscannon.com
Comments / 0