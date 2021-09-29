Preseason Game 3 Preview/Open Thread: Blue Jackets hope to leave St. Louis singing Blues

An assistant coach with the Columbus Blue Jackets has left his job instead of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as the National Hockey League has requested. The Blue Jackets have said the Cleveland Monsters associate coach and former professional NHL player Steve McCarthy is replacing Sylvain Lefebvre on the coaching staff under the control of the head coach Brad Larsen. The National Hockey League has made it protocol for coaching staff to be vaccinated and because Lefebvre is choosing not to be, he can no longer fulfill his duties as a coach for the team.

