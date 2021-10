The Astros lost a close one tonight, 8-6 to the Oakland A’s on Friday night. It seemed that the Astros were overmatched in the early going of this game as Framber Valdez gave up 4 runs via two home runs in the 4th and 6th innings, making it 4-1 early on in favor of the A’s. Christian Javier tried to stop the bleeding but couldn’t do anything and Oakland lead as much 8-2 in the 8th. It looked like the A’s would cruise to victory on this Friday night.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO