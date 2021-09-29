CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Girardi’s Senior Living Home Costs $8K A Month

By Karolina
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YShHT_0cBibO9500

Tom Girardi lost his vast fortune, reputation, and the $10 million Pasadena mansion in the unraveling of his alleged embezzlement scandal.  But that doesn’t mean he will be locked away in some budget senior living center.  No, the former lawyer is living up his twilight years in style while the victims he supposedly stole money from are still waiting to be compensated.

The Pasadena mansion that he and Erika Jayne shared before their divorce became a fixture on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , but that property is now being sold off as part of the bankruptcy case against Tom .  A paltry amount that will do little to appease the creditors of the alleged $101 million that Tom owes.  So, with his home confiscated, and his mental health in decline, Tom was moved into a senior living facility on August 9th.

Tom’s brother, Robert Girardi , is functioning as the former lawyer’s conservator .  He recently updated the courts on Tom’s situation, and Radar Online published the shocking cost of the senior facility caring for the disgraced lawyer.

This $8k a month facility is, no doubt, well equipped to deal with Tom’s declining health.  Not only is he suffering from dementia, but in updated court documents, Robert revealed his brother’s growing list of physical problems including, “blindness in right eye, glaucoma in the right eye” and hearing loss.  Tom is being administered blood pressure medicine, eye drops, eye pressure medicine, and Donepezil.

RELATED: Dr. Tiffany Moon Dismisses Erika Jayne’s Claims About Refusing Surgery For Tom Girardi After His Car Accident

Robert defended using the costly facility, though he as conservator is footing the bill.  He said, “ Tom’s health and finances require that he be at a skilled nursing facility.”  The Burbank facility also offers amenities such as workout classes, which Tom regularly participates in.

According to Radar Online , Robert is planning monthly visits to Tom .  The court was informed that Tom and Robert’s family regularly check in on him as well.  Robert also advocated for his brother by saying he thinks Tom should receive $3,000 a month from social security benefits.

And that would be Tom’s only source of income.  All of his other assets will be liquidated. Robert confirmed to courts at this time that Tom does not have safety deposit boxes.  He concluded the court update that Tom, “does not have any control over his assets, but to the extent they exist, they will likely be liquidated.”

RELATED: Tom Girardi Says He “Thinks” Erika Jayne “Knew” About Questionable Finances

TELL US- SHOULD TOM BE IN SUCH AN EXPENSIVE FACILITY?  IS ROBERT MAKING THE RIGHT DECISIONS FOR HIM?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Tom Girardi's Senior Living Home Costs $8K A Month appeared first on Reality Tea .

Happy cat
8d ago

I'm sure the struggling victims are relieved to hear Tom is being so well taken care off🙄🙄🙄🙄.

Margaret Croyle
8d ago

and he's only there as a cover up. he's still ripping people as is Erika the golddigger

Radar Online.com

Victims Of 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Husband Tom Girardi One Step Closer To Be Paid, As Estate Is Set To Be Paid Tens Of Millions

The former clients of Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi, who were screwed out of millions, are finally hearing some good news in court. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the trustee presiding over Girardi’s involuntary bankruptcy is updating the court on his work. Article continues below advertisement. As we...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel Clarifies Her Stance on Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Legal Woes: ‘We’re Not Experts’

Doubling down? After her comments about Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi raised eyebrows within the Bravo fandom, Bethenny Frankel is clearing the air. “I don’t quote-unquote know Erika Jayne,” the 50-year-old businesswoman says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip of her “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast, out Tuesday, September 28. “I’ve met her and we’ve done this sort of Instagram thing and she was at my house doing the crossover Housewives episode. I have no idea if she knew [about Tom’s actions]. I know nothing about their marriage, nothing about their life. … We’re not all experts on someone else’s lives.”
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Dr. Tiffany Moon Dismisses Erika Jayne’s Claims About Refusing Surgery For Tom Girardi After His Car Accident

Erika Jayne is raising eyebrows every time she speaks about Tom Girardi’s infamous car accident.  It’s a shifting story with many twists and turns, just like the road Tom was supposedly driving on.  Or diving off of, depending on which version you remember. Indeed, many Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mates are starting to […] The post Dr. Tiffany Moon Dismisses Erika Jayne’s Claims About Refusing Surgery For Tom Girardi After His Car Accident appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CinemaBlend

Tom Girardi Claims Erika Jayne Knew About Legal Woes, Despite Her Defense Of Him

High profile L.A. lawyer Tom Girardi, who partly inspired the film Erin Brockovich, is embroiled in some serious legal troubles. Not only has he been accused of embezzling millions of dollars from creditors and clients, but his Girardi & Keese law firm is under a Chapter 7 bankruptcy investigation and he himself has been disbarred. In his first public statement since the ordeal began, Girardi seemingly indicated that his wife of 20 years, Erika Jayne, knew what was going on. The revelation comes as a shock after seeing Erika Jayne defend Girardi as recently as the latest episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which she has starred in for the past six seasons.
CELEBRITIES
