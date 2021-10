The Minnesota Gophers are off to a 3-2 start to the 2021 season. I think if you’d asked most fans, they’d have likely predicted either this exact record or 4-1 with the lone loss coming to Ohio State. However, it’s important to note that the folks predicting 3-2 would almost certainly have predicted that the team’s second loss would be at the hands of Colorado or Purdue, not Bowling Green. It’s that latter detail (and/or things like the noticeable struggles of the Minnesota offense) that have most Gophers fans feeling rather uneasy, despite the season going mostly as expected in terms of the overall record.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO