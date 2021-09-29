CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Astley responds to ‘Ted Lasso’ featuring 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up”

By Ian Casselberry
Awful Announcing
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed Lasso makes plenty of pop culture references in each episode, whether it’s a song, movie, or book. But last week’s “No Weddings and a Funeral” — Episode 10, Season 2 — prominently featured a bit of 1980s pop music nostalgia with Rick Astley’s 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

awfulannouncing.com

