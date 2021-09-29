CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feel Like David Against Goliath? You May Need an Ombudsman

If you feel you've been wronged by a sizeable business, university or government agency, lodging a complaint may feel like an uphill battle. Imagine yourself as Sisyphus, the mythological Greek king doomed to push a boulder uphill, only for it to roll back down over and over — for eternity. Sounds a bit like raising a complaint only to have progress and the resolution to your problem stymied. Will you ever reach an equitable solution?

