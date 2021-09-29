My wife died of COVID. Unvaccinated nursing center workers could’ve spared me this pain.

I married a Texas girl 51 years ago. She was still a girl to me when she died of COVID on Aug. 27. A few years after we married she had breast cancer. Lymph node removal left her with swelling in one arm that required constant monitoring lest it become infected, and it tied her to a pneumatic pump hours a day to reduce swelling and chance of infection. But that didn’t stop her. She worked at my side as we renovated our first home. She provided day care for the granddaughter who lived two houses away. She loved all kinds of word games. She loved painting, acted in amateur theater, and was an avid Red Hat Lady.