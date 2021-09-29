CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Dan Lambert: Kayla Harrison Was Anti-Wrestling Before AEW Appearance But Would Make A Great Wrestler

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 8 days ago

Dan Lambert says Kayla Harrison would make a great wrestler because she is a bit of an asshole. Dan Lambert of American Top Team has been making several AEW appearances as of late with names such as Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, Paige VanZant, and more. As the appearances continue to add up, Lambert says more Fighters at his gym are interested in joining the fray and stepping inside the squared circle.

MMAmania.com

The audio just leaked from Jon Jones police call and yeah, it’s bad

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested and charged with domestic violence back on Sept. 24 in Las Vegas, Nevada, after Caesar’s Palace security found his fiancé, Jesse Moses, visibly shaken with blood coming her from nose and mouth. “She’s not admitting to any domestic...
UFC
