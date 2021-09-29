Dan Lambert: Kayla Harrison Was Anti-Wrestling Before AEW Appearance But Would Make A Great Wrestler
Dan Lambert says Kayla Harrison would make a great wrestler because she is a bit of an asshole. Dan Lambert of American Top Team has been making several AEW appearances as of late with names such as Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, Paige VanZant, and more. As the appearances continue to add up, Lambert says more Fighters at his gym are interested in joining the fray and stepping inside the squared circle.www.fightful.com
