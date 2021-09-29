CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City donates downtown property to OC

By Federico Martinez
Odessa American
Odessa American
The Odessa City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to donate a plot of downtown land to Odessa College that both sides say will play a pivotal role in revitalizing downtown.

OC President Gregory Williams said the property will allow the school to begin working on a $1.5 million phase one plan to create more greenspace and landscaping downtown and construct a stage area for community concerts and events.

The property council donated to the college is the former site of the Odessa American located at Fourth Street and Jackson.

“This will be a very exciting project if you allow us to partner with you,” Williams told council prior to their vote. “Eventually, we’ll add an educational component that will help people learn how to start and set-up a business downtown.

“We’re excited to get going.”

Although council approved the land transaction on Tuesday, City Manager Michael Marrero noted that there are still several details to be worked out before the agreement becomes official. For example, the land to be donated must first pass an environmental review, he said.

According to the contract agreement between the city and OC, the college’s phase one plans also include construction of a community garden, food truck parking, splashpad areas, a pet area, outdoor seating and free Wi-Fi.

Once Odessa College receives the property, the school could have the project’s first phase “up in 12-18 months,” Williams has previously told council.

The proposed second phase, would include construction of a new three-story school building that would house the college’s entrepreneurial classes, Williams said. The new facility would also house a business incubator where students could launch new businesses.

The school has set no timetable for the second phase, although Williams noted Tuesday that the college is still in the process of securing funds for the second part of the project.

Councilwoman Mari Willis and Mayor Javier Joven lauded the college’s efforts and praised Marrero and Williams for working together to secure the project.

“We’re excited about this plan,” Joven said. “We’re partnering with confidence.”

Council on Tuesday also voted to support a code amendment that would allow individuals and companies whose properties are in the county to petition for annexation so that they can receive such city services as water and sewer, police, trash, and road management. A second vote is legally required to adopt the amendment and will be scheduled for the council’s Oct. 12 meeting, Joven said.

Only owners of property located in an Ector County Assistance District would be able to apply for annexation, City Planning Director Randy Brinlee said.

Under the proposed amendment change, a property owner will first be required to submit an application to the county requesting the annexation. That decision would be made by the Commissioners Court.

Ector County Debi Hays earlier this week said the county is not concerned about city’s annexation plans, and that she believes it will have minimal effect on the county’s future revenue.

Hays said county officials have long been aware that the city has had eyes on certain county properties that it wanted to annex so that it could capture more sales tax dollars. The county would still collect property taxes from annexed properties.

“It doesn’t bother us,” Hays said. “It doesn’t bother us at all. We’re not going to lose any money because of it.”

Council voted unanimously to approve a 2 ½ percent rate hike for water, sewer and sanitation. The rate increases will take effect in October.

The average Odessa household will see a .52 cent increase in their monthly solid waste bills, Assistant City Manager of Administrative Affairs Cindy Muncy has previously explained. Residents who live in apartments, or mobile homes will see a .27 cent increase. Small businesses will see a $2 per month increase.

The average household will see their sewer rates increase by .53 cents per month, and residents who use 2,000 gallons, or less per month will see their bills go up by .32 cents per month, Muncy said.

Water users will also see a 2 ½ percent increase in their bills, with users of 5,000 gallons per month seeing their bills go up by $1.92, and rates for residents who use 2,000 gallons will increase by $1.32. Qualifying senior citizens 65 years or older will pay $1 per 2,000 gallons.

The rate increases will not be used to repay a $95 million certificate of obligation that council in August approved to pay for the rehabilitation of the city’s water treatment plant, Muncy has said.

“The rate increases are needed to cover inflation, equipment costs and an increase in employee salaries,” Muncy said.

