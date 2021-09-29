Memphis Grizzlies: Play one, bench one — John Konchar vs. Jarrett Culver
The Memphis Grizzlies will have a battle brewing deep on the depth chart during training camp between John Konchar and Jarrett Culver. While training camp is just getting started, depth charts are already circulating online of who will be backing up the starters on this year’s Memphis Grizzlies squad. With only so many minutes in a game and so many positions available, some players are going to miss out on playing time.bealestreetbears.com
Comments / 0