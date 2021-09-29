AIC Launches Multi-node Server and Storage Systems Powered by AMD EPYC 7003 Series Processors
TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 29, 2021 — AIC Inc., (from now on referred to as “AIC”), a leading provider in enterprise storage and server solutions, today announced the availability of its new multi-node performance optimized systems powered by AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors. These AIC and AMD based products are ideal for edge-cloud storage, enterprise storage, artificial intelligence, machine learning, HPC, and edge computing.www.hpcwire.com
