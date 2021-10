There is always going to be a bigger animal outside. All animals are free. It is us, as humans, who put the boundaries on animals and cage them in. Do you think that cats didn’t exist centuries ago? Of course, they did! How do you think they survived? They learned how to survive. Is it important to help those animals in need of a comforting shelter, good food and lots of love? Yes! But please don’t cage in the freedom they need in order to survive for centuries to come. – Ellen I., via email.

