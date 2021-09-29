Previews and predictions for notable Dallas-area Week 6 Texas high school football games

A look at notable games around the Dallas area heading into Week 6 of the #txhsfb season... McKinney Boyd has started 5-0 for the first time in school history, and it has already surpassed its win total for each of the past three seasons. The last time it won more than five games was in 2014. Ryan Shackleton has been the catalyst, throwing for 1,016 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he scored the winning touchdown on a 1-yard run in overtime to beat Denton Braswell 37-34 last week. Five-time state champion Allen is the first of four area-ranked teams that Boyd will face in its final five regular-season games. Running back Jaylen Jenkins is averaging 144 rushing yards per game for Allen (3-1), while Colorado pledge Jordyn Tyson has 32 receptions — 25 more than anyone else on the team.