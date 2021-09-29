CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TAELER: All Rhodes Lead To The Top

By Taeler Hendrix
As announced on the official Twitter account for AEW, Cody and Brandi Rhodes are set to debut a brand new TNT original series called Rhodes to the Top. The highly anticipated all-new Reality TV series promises to give fans an inside glimpse into the spectacularly complex lives of the power couple of AEW, and all that that entails. After seeing the promo packages on Twitter and YouTube I think it is safe to say that both AEW fans and Reality TV fans are indeed in for a treat! In my opinion Rhodes to the top will prove to be a very smart move by Cody and Brandi Rhodes for a multitude of reasons.

