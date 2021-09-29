Fall Plantapalooza successful

Bright, sunny skies and comfortable temperatures provide an ideal setting for Saturday’s Plantapalooza in Warrenton. The event brings an opportunity to talk with vendors about their talents and to find unexpected items for the garden and home. Some vendors brought examples of wares they have been making for years, while others shared skills they learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local youth offered lemonade, adding to the festive atmosphere of the day. Those attending could choose from a selection of knitted fall and winter accessories, plants, fairy and toad houses, mosaics, jewelry, artwork, quilts, handmade placemats and napkins, and more.