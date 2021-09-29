Simpson looks forward to exciting career developments
After reaching the finals of “America’s Got Talent,” Hollister native Brooke Simpson looks forward to a bright future ahead and exciting career developments. Simpson, the daughter of Mike and Jimille Mills, previously reached the finals of the 2017 season of singing competition, “The Voice.” After that, she launched a singing/songwriting career in Los Angeles, Calif., which has included the release of several singles and a mini EP.www.warrenrecord.com
Comments / 0