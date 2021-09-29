Vehicle overturns
Emergency personnel respond to the scene of an overturned vehicle at the intersection of North Main Street and Airport Road north of Warrenton around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. Pictured, Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Walter Gardner photographs the vehicle’s VIN number. Warren County Emergency Medical Services transported one person to an area hospital. Also responding to the call were Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Norlina Volunteer Fire Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Highway Patrol.www.warrenrecord.com
