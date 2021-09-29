CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everyday Carry: Jet-Set

By Sean Tirman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo put it bluntly, the last couple of years have been extremely bad for people that enjoy travel. But, it’s finally starting to look like we’re going back to some semblance of the way things were before. And that means, for many of us, it’s time to start planning that next big trip. That also means it’s high time we updated our gear, ranging from our checked luggage to the everyday carry gear we’ll have in our pockets when we inevitably head toward that security checkpoint at any given airport. If that sounds like something you, too, are interested in, you’ll definitely want to check out this week’s EDC pocket dump, which was put together specifically with gear that’s travel-ready and, more importantly, TSA-friendly. Pop this gear on your person and you’ll be better equipped for your next jaunt to, well, anywhere in the world you can go.

