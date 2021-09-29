Leah Remini Explains Why She Doesn’t “Respect” Laura Prepon’s Handling of Scientology Exit

Actor Leah Remini became an outspoken opponent of Scientology after leaving the religion herself eight years ago. And while not everyone will end up producing an Emmy-winning documentary on the topic like Remini did, she still finds it disappointing when former Scientologists with a platform don't use it to share their new thoughts on the church. In an interview with Daily Blast Live (as reported by E!), Remini was asked about Laura Prepon, who recently shared that she is no longer a Scientologist. And Remini did not hold back when it came to her opinion of the That '70s Show star. Read on to see what Remini had to say about her fellow TV star and former Scientologist.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO