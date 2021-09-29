CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leah Remini Explains Why She Doesn’t “Respect” Laura Prepon’s Handling of Scientology Exit

 9 days ago

Leah Remini is explaining why she had issues with how Laura Prepon handled her exit from the Church of Scientology. During a video interview with Daily Beast Live posted to YouTube on…

Fox News

Leah Remini playfully slaps Ellen DeGeneres during awkward on-air chat

Leah Remini and Ellen DeGeneres displayed their playful friendship on television on Tuesday. The "King of Queens" actress, 51, appears on DeGeneres' talk show, which is currently in its last season. As the Halloween season is approaching, Remini was deep in conversation with DeGeneres, 63, about her love of spooking her family members.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Leah Remini Just Criticized This Former Celebrity Scientologist

Actor Leah Remini became an outspoken opponent of Scientology after leaving the religion herself eight years ago. And while not everyone will end up producing an Emmy-winning documentary on the topic like Remini did, she still finds it disappointing when former Scientologists with a platform don't use it to share their new thoughts on the church. In an interview with Daily Blast Live (as reported by E!), Remini was asked about Laura Prepon, who recently shared that she is no longer a Scientologist. And Remini did not hold back when it came to her opinion of the That '70s Show star. Read on to see what Remini had to say about her fellow TV star and former Scientologist.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Leah Remini sasses Ellen for not being ‘interested’ during interview

Leah Remini slapped Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her talk show Tuesday, just moments after accusing the host of not always being “interested” in her stories — but it was all just jesting between friends. Remini, 51, appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to discuss her plans for Halloween...
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Get to Know Former ‘King of Queens’ Star Leah Remini’s Husband, Angelo Pagan

Love birds Leah Remini and her husband, Angelo Pagán, have been married since 2003, but the relationship hasn’t always been easy. Best known for her work on King of Queens, Leah has been a staple on television and movies since 1989, when she appeared on Who’s the Boss, which led to a spinoff series titled Living Dolls. The actress’ loving husband is also an actor. Beyond making a few guest appearances on Leah’s TV shows, including Kevin Can Wait,Angelo has appeared in movies such as Swordfish and several TV series.
RELATIONSHIPS
Leah Remini
Laura Prepon
kiss951.com

Leah Remini Smacked Ellen for ‘Acting’ Interested in Her Story

Leah Remini gave Ellen DeGeneres a friendly smack on yesterday’s (October 5) episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show after the actress accused the host of faking interest in her story. During her appearance on the show, Remini, 51, spoke about her and her husband Angelo Pagan’s attempts to scare their...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

4 of the most awkward Ellen interviews that don’t involve Leah Remini

Oh Ellen, it really is a slippery slope. After the world discovered that the darling of daytime wasn’t all that wholesome, The Ellen DeGeneres Show was given its marching orders. Its 19th and final season kicked off last month and judging by Leah Remini’s new appearance on the show, it’s...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Explains Why Kathy Hilton's Butler Doesn't Know Her Name

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills September 1 episode, Kathy Hilton hosted a beautiful dinner party. Although the evening took a dramatic turn, her friends were blown away by the delicious food, stunning tablescape, and Kathy's incredible staff. "Old school hospitality here at the Hiltons," Lisa Rinna said in...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

The 'Dear White People' showrunner Jaclyn Moore explains why she won't work with Netflix again over Dave Chappelle's trans jokes

"Dear White People" showrunner Jaclyn Moore announced a boycott of Netflix over Dave Chappelle. Moore said Chappelle's Netflix comedy special included "dangerously transphobic" comments. "They saw this and were like, 'Yeah this seems okay to put out there,'" Moore said. The showrunner of Netflix 's popular series "Dear White People"...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
US Magazine

Jenna Johnson Confesses It’s Tough to Keep the Romance Alive With Val Chmerkovskiy During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Love in the ballroom! Jenna Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to balance her marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “Obviously, [this] season [it] has been a little bit easier to do that because we can’t live together because of COVID.”
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Idris Elba's 19-Year-Old Daughter, Who's Following in His Footsteps

A-list actor Idris Elba just made his latest premiere a family affair. On Wednesday, his daughter, Isan Elba, and wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, joined him for the world premiere of The Harder They Fall during the London Film Festival. While Elba sometimes shares posts about his personal life on social media, he's not an actor who puts everything about their life out there, including his kids. But now, Isan is making a name for herself. She's joined her dad at red carpet events, has her own social media accounts, and is following in her father's film footsteps. Read on to learn more about Idris Elba's daughter Isan.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

13 Stars You Didn't Realize May Never Act Again

Many of us will always remember the first movie in which we saw our favorite actor—it was when we fell in love with their talent, after all. But what about their last? All acting careers come to an end, and often it's not because the star passes—it's because they officially or unofficially choose to retire. While some actors have made official retirement announcements, others have simply quietly stopped working. Whether they want to enjoy their older years or simply fell out of love with making movies, the following 13 stars may never act again.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Still Going Wild After Seeing Angela Bassett's Stunning Emmy Awards Dress

Give us a second. We're still picking up our jaws from the floor after seeing 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. The award-winning actress, producer, director, and activist continues to stun at the graceful age of 63. She recently walked the red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards in a gorgeous dress designed by Greta Constantine. The black-and-pink ensemble was accompanied by Gismondi jewelry, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and classic Louboutin heels. Let's just say that Angela was absolutely glowing as Hollywood gathered to celebrate the best in television and film.
CELEBRITIES

