Is there a more reluctant movie star than Daniel Craig? “I’ve been trying to get out of [playing Bond] from the very moment I got in,” he said after Skyfall landed in 2012. Spectre, released three years later, left him contemplating self-harm rather than play 007 again. Add to that a broken leg, dodgy knee and torn shoulder ligaments and you can see why he was reluctant to pull on the tux once more. No Time To Die seems to have fixed that. Craig’s noticeably sunnier manner during interviews reveals what we already knew – that nothing is going to spoil his big leaving bash.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO