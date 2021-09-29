CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Return to the American Songbook on ‘Love For Sale’

By Joe Gross
 8 days ago
There are moving May-December relationships and then there is the pairing of paisans that is 95(!)-year old croon-king Tony Bennett with 35-year old pop powerhouse Lady Gaga, a superhero team-up that has produced another album of rock-solid takes on the American songbook.

Their 2014 standards collection Cheek to Cheek was a tenderhearted hit that allowed Bennet to break his own record for oldest act with a number one album and enabled Gaga to apply her seemingly boundless theater-kid enthusiasm to songs generations of theater kids have long worshipped. Here, the duo take on classics by Cole Porter, reigning GOAT of the Tin Pan Alley poets. Bennett’s recent Alzheimer’s diagnosis gives the collection a poignancy that was absent from Cheek to Cheek. Love For Sale has been billed as their final collaboration.

Over traditional arrangements suitable for both supper club and Radio City, Bennett sings such standards as  “I Get a Kick Out of You” (the first single), the title track and “It’s De-Lovely” as if he was born this way. The band mostly sticks to Big Band brassy ladled with string syrup; “Let’s Do It,” a Gaga solo vocal that threatens to go full New Yawk on the chorus, folds in a brief organ run, while the guitar solos on “Dream Dancing” and “Just One of those Things” give the melodies very polite pokes.

Gaga, cheeky as ever, drops in a verse about a tattoo at the end of “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” and almost runs away with a downright zippy opening to “Night and Day” before it resolves into swell romance.

For Gaga, who belts away with joyful verve, this album (like C heek to Cheek ) points the way to a classicist (or maybe even Vegas-centered) musical future her fans probably didn’t considered when they were blasting “Poker Face” out of their parents’ Toyotas. As for Bennett, well, retiring from live performance at 95? He’s never going to make it in this business with that attitude.

HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Cries After Escorting Tony Bennett Offstage At His 95th Birthday Performance – Watch

The ‘Poker Face’ singer revealed that she was ‘honored’ to get to be the woman to walk Tony Bennett offstage during his final performance. Lady Gaga, 35, got choked up after she walked Tony Bennett, 95, offstage during his final performance before retirement on August 12. The moment Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, spoke to the iconic crooner backstage was filmed as part of 60 Minutes profile on Tony, which aired on Sunday October 3. Gaga was crying, as she complimented the legendary singer on his performance. “You were so amazing,” she said. Tony, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimers, sounded pleased with how the show went. “The public loved it,” he said. Gaga agreed and offered another compliment. “You were spectacular,” she said.
NPR

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's latest, and likely last, ring-a-ding

TONY BENNETT: (Singing) I've got you under my skin. I've got you deep in the heart of me. LADY GAGA: (Singing) You're so deep in my heart. You're really a part of me. TONY BENNETT AND LADY GAGA: (Singing) I've got you... LADY GAGA: Yes, I do. BENNETT: (Singing) ...Under...
thepostathens.com

Album Review: ‘Love for Sale’ highlights the thrill of jazz music, the end of Tony Bennett’s revolutionary jazz career

This isn’t the first time Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have come together to revive the classic sound of jazz music. The duo released their album, Cheek to Cheek, in 2014 and have been inseparable ever since. Seven years later, Love for Sale focuses on the iconic music of Cole Porter. It serves as the perfect follow-up to the collaborators’ first album and reminds listeners of the true beauty of jazz jazz.
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga ALMOST Broke Down After Alzheimer's-Stricken Tony Bennett Did THIS

Lady Gaga recalled the best part of her final performance with Tony Bennett, who currently battles against Alzheimer's disease. Since 2016, the now-95-year-old Bennett publicly talked about his progressive disease. Despite that, he chose to continue performing on stage, and Lady Gaga, fortunately, became his most recent collaborator. In a...
GoldDerby

Critics react to Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s reunion album, ‘Love for Sale,’ which is Bennett’s ‘final gift to the world’

Dance pop star Lady Gaga and legendary crooner Tony Bennett seemed like an odd combo when they teamed up for their 2014 collaboration album “Cheek to Cheek.” But it proved a successful match-up, topping the Billboard 200, certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, and winning them a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Album. Now comes their followup “Love for Sale,” a collection of Cole Porter covers that is likely to be their last collaboration, and likely the last album that Bennett ever records since the beloved 95-year-old has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. What do critics think...
CBS News

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga prepare for Bennett's last big concert

When Tony Bennett's family announced he had Alzheimer's disease in February, few of the 94-year-old singer's fans imagined they'd ever see him on stage again. But this summer, with his family's help, the legendary crooner began rehearsing for two concerts at Radio City Music Hall, with his friend Lady Gaga. No one knew for sure if Tony would be able to pull it off, but his family believed that Tony's story could give hope to others struggling with Alzheimer's. And invited us to follow him preparing for, what would likely be, his final act.
The Independent

Lady Gaga describes moment Tony Bennett said her name amid Alzheimer’s diagnosis: ‘I had to keep it together’

Lady Gaga grew emotional as she described Tony Bennett saying her name on stage for the first time in “a long time”.The “Rain On Me” singer first collaborated with Bennett on her 2014 jazz album Cheek to Cheek, with the pair reuniting this summer for a new album titled Love For Sale and his last ever concert at Radio City Music Hall.Speaking to CBS, Gaga described how she had to ask Bennett, who has Alzheimer’s disease, simple questions during rehearsals.“If I were to say, ‘Tony, would you like to sing “Love for Sale” he’ll say, ‘Yeah.’ And if I...
CELEBRITIES
stereoboard.com

This Week’s New Releases: Brandi Carlile, Ray BLK, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

What a week! Brandi Carlile has followed up 2019’s ‘By the Way, I Forgive You’, Ray BLK has dropped her debut LP, and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga have put out a collaborative album of Cole Porter covers. It will be the final studio recording from Bennett as the legendary 95-year-old vocalist revealed earlier in 2021 that he has been battling Alzheimer’s Disease.
CELEBRITIES
chainstoreage.com

Fans flock to Westfield Centers to hear Lady Gaga debut 'Love for Sale'

Lady Gaga fans filled 20 Westfield Centers across the globe yesterday to watch her open a live performance singing Luck Be a Lady backed by a five-piece jazz band. Unibail Rodamco Westfield estimated that millions of fans watched the show. Wearing a beaded dress designed by her sister Natali Germanotta, the 12-time Grammy winner sang a medley of tunes from Love For Sale, a new album recorded with Tony Bennett that was released today.
CELEBRITIES
