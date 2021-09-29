Popular 'Cinderella' adaptations, ranked from worst to best

Every retelling of the story is a little bit different. CBS; Amazon

"Cinderella" is a centuries-old tale that's been widely adapted into dozens of movies.

Disney and Rodgers and Hammerstein created some of the most well-known modern retellings.

The latest adaptation came out in 2021 with a star-studded musical from Amazon.

The iconic ballgown is white in this movie. Warner Bros.

"A Cinderella Story" (2004) is a romantic comedy starring Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray.

Critic Score: 12%

Audience Score: 53 %

In this high-school retelling, Duff stars as a waitress at the diner that her evil stepmother, played by Jennifer Coolidge, forces her to run.

Most critics didn't love the teen comedy, but many audience members somewhat enjoyed it , calling it both cheesy and a classic .

Camila Cabello plays the main character in the latest film. Amazon Studios

Amazon Studio's "Cinderella" (2021) is the latest musical take on the classic story.

Critic Score: 42 %

Audience Score: N/A

Camila Cabello plays the aspiring designer and lead in the recent retelling of "Cinderella."

Audiences praised the star-studded cast and original songs but didn't enjoy the flat performances and clunky dialogue.

Still, it became the most-watched musical of 2021.

It's based on a unique retelling of "Cinderella." Miramax

"Ella Enchanted" (2005) is a fun fairy-tale remix of the classic story.

Critic Score: 50%

Audience Score: 57 %

Based on Gail Carson Levine's novel of the same name, "Ella Enchanted" stars Anne Hathaway as Ella of Frell. The movie follows Ella as she tries to shed the "gift" she's been given from a spacey godmother — she can't disobey an order.

Many audience members enjoyed "Ella Enchanted" and wrote that the movie's charm mostly comes from Hathaway's stand-out performance .

The film stars Leslie Caron. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

"The Glass Slipper" (1955) is a comedic musical.

Critic Score: N/A

Audience Score: 64%

In this comedic retelling of the classic fairy tale, actress Leslie Caron stars as a tomboyish outcast named "Cinder" Ella who falls in love with a royal.

Generally, audience members appreciated this oddball adaptation for featuring humor and minimal magic intervention.

The movie was focused on dance. Warner Home Entertainment

Selena Gomez starred in "Another Cinderella Story" (2008).

Critic Score: N/A

Audience Score: 74 %

This teen film starring Drew Seeley and singer-actor Gomez is all about dancing. In this version, the protagonist leaves behind her Zune, a now-defunct type of portable music player, instead of a glass slipper.

Many audience members wrote that they enjoyed this film's premise and especially liked Gomez's performance .

Lily James plays Cinderella in Disney's live-action remake of "Cinderella." Walt Disney Pictures

Kenneth Branagh’s "Cinderella" (2015) has been lauded for its costumes and simplicity.

Critic Score: 83%

Audience Score: 78 %

Starring Lily James in the titular role, the Disney adaptation of this tale is considered to be a fairly traditional retelling complete with a fairy godmother, an evil stepmother, and magic.

Overall, audiences appreciated this simple tale and praised its impressive costumes and visual effects.

The film is filled with music. BrownHouse Productions

Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" (1997) has become a modern classic.

Critic Score: 86%

Audience Score: 74 %

Based on Rodgers and Hammerstein's 1957 televised musical, this film stars Brandy Norwood as Cinderella and features an all-star cast including Whitney Houston, Bernadette Peters, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jason Alexander.

This version is beloved for its diverse casting, strong vocals, and exquisite costume design. And, according to audiences, the comedic stylings of these famed actors and musical powerhouses make this one such a hit — and many can't believe that this was a made-for-TV movie that did not debut in theaters.

Julie Andrews has been in a lot of films since. CBS

Julie Andrews stars as the titular princess in "Cinderella" (1957).

Critic Score: N/A

Audience Score: 86 %

Yes, the actress known for playing the title character in " Mary Poppins " (1964) also took on the role of this famous fairy-tale princess. Rodgers and Hammerstein's made-for-TV "Cinderella" features Andrews as the lead and many audience members have said that she's what makes this film so magical.

Plus, many reviewers wrote they were impressed with how seamless this movie is considering it was broadcast live.

Drew Barrymore stars in the film. Twentieth Century Fox

"Ever After: A Cinderella Story" (1998) is focused on history and romance.

Critic Score: 91%

Audience Score: 84 %

Starring Drew Barrymore, "Ever After" is focused on the history and romance of the classic "Cinderella" tale.

Set partially in 16th-century France, this film has been praised for its uniqueness, impressive costumes, and memorable characters .

The film is over 60 years old. 1950

Disney’s "Cinderella" (1950) is beloved by audiences for its charming story and stunning animation.

Critic Score: 97%

Audience Score: 80 %

"Cinderella" was one of the highest-grossing films in 1950 and it continues to dazzle and entertain audiences today. Per audience reviewers , the animation is still impressive and delightful to watch, even over 60 years later.

Plus Mary Blair's character designs in this film continue to inspire animators today and have influenced designs in "Sleeping Beauty," "Frozen," and more.

Editor's note: Movies are ranked by critic score. If there was no critic score, we used the audience score.