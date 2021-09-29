CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular 'Cinderella' adaptations, ranked from worst to best

By Allie Lembo
 8 days ago
Every retelling of the story is a little bit different.

  • "Cinderella" is a centuries-old tale that's been widely adapted into dozens of movies.
  • Disney and Rodgers and Hammerstein created some of the most well-known modern retellings.
  • The latest adaptation came out in 2021 with a star-studded musical from Amazon.
"A Cinderella Story" (2004) is a romantic comedy starring Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray.
The iconic ballgown is white in this movie.

Critic Score: 12%

Audience Score: 53 %

In this high-school retelling, Duff stars as a waitress at the diner that her evil stepmother, played by Jennifer Coolidge, forces her to run.

Most critics didn't love the teen comedy, but many audience members somewhat enjoyed it , calling it both cheesy and a classic .

Amazon Studio's "Cinderella" (2021) is the latest musical take on the classic story.
Camila Cabello plays the main character in the latest film.

Critic Score: 42 %

Audience Score: N/A

Camila Cabello plays the aspiring designer and lead in the recent retelling of "Cinderella."

Audiences praised the star-studded cast and original songs but didn't enjoy the flat performances and clunky dialogue.

Still, it became the most-watched musical of 2021.

"Ella Enchanted" (2005) is a fun fairy-tale remix of the classic story.
It's based on a unique retelling of "Cinderella."

Critic Score: 50%

Audience Score: 57 %

Based on Gail Carson Levine's novel of the same name, "Ella Enchanted" stars Anne Hathaway as Ella of Frell. The movie follows Ella as she tries to shed the "gift" she's been given from a spacey godmother — she can't disobey an order.

Many audience members enjoyed "Ella Enchanted" and wrote that the movie's charm mostly comes from Hathaway's stand-out performance .

"The Glass Slipper" (1955) is a comedic musical.
The film stars Leslie Caron.

Critic Score: N/A

Audience Score: 64%

In this comedic retelling of the classic fairy tale, actress Leslie Caron stars as a tomboyish outcast named "Cinder" Ella who falls in love with a royal.

Generally, audience members appreciated this oddball adaptation for featuring humor and minimal magic intervention.

Selena Gomez starred in "Another Cinderella Story" (2008).
The movie was focused on dance.

Critic Score: N/A

Audience Score: 74 %

This teen film starring Drew Seeley and singer-actor Gomez is all about dancing. In this version, the protagonist leaves behind her Zune, a now-defunct type of portable music player, instead of a glass slipper.

Many audience members wrote that they enjoyed this film's premise and especially liked Gomez's performance .

Kenneth Branagh’s "Cinderella" (2015) has been lauded for its costumes and simplicity.
Lily James plays Cinderella in Disney's live-action remake of "Cinderella."

Critic Score: 83%

Audience Score: 78 %

Starring Lily James in the titular role, the Disney adaptation of this tale is considered to be a fairly traditional retelling complete with a fairy godmother, an evil stepmother, and magic.

Overall, audiences appreciated this simple tale and praised its impressive costumes and visual effects.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" (1997) has become a modern classic.
The film is filled with music.

Critic Score: 86%

Audience Score: 74 %

Based on Rodgers and Hammerstein's 1957 televised musical, this film stars Brandy Norwood as Cinderella and features an all-star cast including Whitney Houston, Bernadette Peters, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jason Alexander.

This version is beloved for its diverse casting, strong vocals, and exquisite costume design.  And, according to audiences, the comedic stylings of these famed actors and musical powerhouses make this one such a hit — and many can't believe that this was a made-for-TV movie that did not debut in theaters.

Julie Andrews stars as the titular princess in "Cinderella" (1957).
Julie Andrews has been in a lot of films since.

Critic Score: N/A

Audience Score: 86 %

Yes, the actress known for playing the title character in " Mary Poppins " (1964) also took on the role of this famous fairy-tale princess. Rodgers and Hammerstein's made-for-TV "Cinderella" features Andrews as the lead and many audience members have said that she's what makes this film so magical.

Plus, many reviewers wrote they were impressed with how seamless this movie is considering it was broadcast live.

"Ever After: A Cinderella Story" (1998) is focused on history and romance.
Drew Barrymore stars in the film.

Critic Score: 91%

Audience Score: 84 %

Starring Drew Barrymore, "Ever After" is focused on the history and romance of the classic "Cinderella" tale.

Set partially in 16th-century France, this film has been praised for its uniqueness, impressive costumes, and memorable characters .

Disney’s "Cinderella" (1950) is beloved by audiences for its charming story and stunning animation.
The film is over 60 years old.

1950

Critic Score: 97%

Audience Score: 80 %

"Cinderella" was one of the highest-grossing films in 1950 and it continues to dazzle and entertain audiences today. Per audience reviewers , the animation is still impressive and delightful to watch, even over 60 years later.

Plus Mary Blair's character designs in this film continue to inspire animators today and have influenced designs in "Sleeping Beauty," "Frozen," and more.

Editor's note: Movies are ranked by critic score. If there was no critic score, we used the audience score.

Read the original article on Insider

Collider

Every Warren Beatty-Directed Film Ranked From Worst to Best

Warren Beatty is one of the greatest movie stars of the New Hollywood generation. First breaking out with a debut role in Elia Kazan’s romantic drama Splendor in the Grass, Beatty became the face of a generation with his lead performance in Bonnie and Clyde. The subversive crime thriller was a tipping point in modern cinema that predated the American New Wave, a movement Beatty would play a major part in. His noted work during the era included Shampoo, McCabe & Mrs. Miller, and The Parallax View.
MOVIES
Mashed

17 Movie Theater Snacks, Ranked Worst To Best

You might expect the movie theater business to be all about the films, but most theaters actually make their money from selling food. That won't come as a surprise to anyone who's watched most of a paycheck vanish while buying snacks for their family, but it underscores how important food is to the overall movie experience. We all know concessions are much more expensive than what they cost in a store, but we still happily fork over the extra dough so we can munch at the movies.
FOOD & DRINKS
Collider

Every 21st Century Best Visual Effects Oscar Winner Ranked From Worst to Best

When we think of movies with lots of visual effects, it’s easy and understandable to just think of something like a Transformers movie that douses the screen in CG without much rhyme or reason. But there are plenty of modern motion pictures out there that use visual effects in an effective and more thought-provoking manner. Many of these productions have been recognized in the Best Visual effects category at the Academy Awards throughout the 21st century.
MOVIES
Insider

Insider

