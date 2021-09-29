CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USMNT roster for World Cup qualifying: No Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, but Weston McKennie back in the fold

By Roger Gonzalez
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States men's national team roster for Concacaf World Cup qualifying in October was released on Wednesday, with coach Gregg Berhalter calling up 27 players for the three-game window. The roster doesn't included Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, the team's two most talented players, due to injury. Midfielder Weston McKennie, who was sent home from camp last month for breaking COVID protocols, is quickly back into the squad for next month's games.

FOX Sports

USMNT set October roster: Pulisic out with injury, McKennie back from suspension

The United States men’s national team will have a different look up front for the next set of World Cup qualifiers. Injured stars Christian Pulisic and Giovanni Reyna are among the five forwards who started at least one match for the USMNT during September’s three qualifiers but are not on the 27-man roster U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter named Wednesday for the October games against Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica:
MLS
Daily Herald

Injured Pulisic, Reyna left off US roster, McKennie returns

NEW YORK -- Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna were left off the U.S. roster for the next three World Cup qualifiers because of injuries, and Weston McKennie returned after being dropped for two games for violating team COVID-19 protocols. Pulisic, the team's star attacker, has been sidelined since spraining an...
SOCCER
theScore

McKennie to start for United States against Jamaica

Los Angeles, Oct 6, 2021 (AFP) - Weston McKennie will start for the United States in their 2022 World Cup qualifier against Jamaica on Thursday, a month after being kicked out of the squad for breaching Covid-19 protocols, USA coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed. Juventus midfielder McKennie was dropped for last...
SOCCER
blackchronicle.com

McKennie to start World Cup qualifying match, must rebuild trust

AUSTIN, Texas — United States men’s national team midfielder Weston McKennie will return to the starting lineup Thursday as World Cup qualifying resumes against Jamaica, coach Gregg Berhalter announced Wednesday. The news comes a month after McKennie was suspended and sent back to his club team, Juventus, after committing multiple...
MLS
Gyasi Zardes
Kellyn Acosta
Christian Pulisic
Gregg Berhalter
Weston Mckennie
Deandre Yedlin
Tyler Adams
Julian Araujo
Ricardo Pepi
chatsports.com

John Brooks withdraws from USMNT roster, will miss three World Cup qualifiers

With 2022 World Cup qualifiers resuming this week, the U.S. men’s national soccer team on Monday lost another veteran defender when German-based John Brooks withdrew from the roster with what the U.S. Soccer Federation said were back issues. On Friday, English-based Tim Ream pulled out for family reasons. Walker Zimmerman...
SOCCER
ESPN

USMNT Big Board: Will Pepi, Hoppe join Pulisic at World Cup 2022 in Qatar? Is Turner the top keeper?

Plenty has changed since the United States men's national team's Big Board was last visited in April. Injuries, loss of form and the emergence of new talent has seen considerable movement in the projected 23-player World Cup roster. That can cut both ways as well, with players such as Matt Miazga and Gianluca Busio capable of rising up the depth chart later on if they continue to get playing time at club level, with Alaves and Venezia, respectively. Of course, this all assumes that the USMNT qualifies, which is by no means guaranteed even after the comeback in Honduras in the September round of World Cup qualifiers.
MLS
CBS Boston

Matt Turner Called Back To USMNT For Three World Cup Qualifying Matches In October

BOSTON (CBS) — Matt Turner will once again be stopping shots for the United States Men’s National Team in October. The Revolution goalkeeper has been called into action for three 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches next month. Turner will join the United States for matches against Jamaica in Austin, Texas on October 7, at Panama on October 10, and Costa Rica in Columbus, Ohio on October 13. The good news is that Turner won’t miss any Revolution matches during the stretch, as the club enters a break in their schedule following Wednesday night’s road match in Montreal. Turner has been excellent for the USMNT on the international stage this year. He owns an unbeaten 8-0-2 record and established himself as the Best Goalkeeper at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. The United States currently sits in third place out of eight teams in contention, with five points through three games (1-0-2). He’s been just as good in MLS action, as Turner was named a 2021 MLS All-Star this season and has led the Revolution to an 14-3-5 record in 22 starts. His 14 wins are a career high for the 27-year-old. Tune in to Wednesday’s Revolution-Montreal match on TV38! Match time is 7:30pm!
MLS
Boston

Matt Turner included in US roster for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

The Revolution goalkeeper has started all three games so far in the final round of qualifying. Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was once again named to the United States men’s national team roster for a trio of upcoming World Cup qualifying games. Turner, 27, will join the US team for games...
MLS
The Spun

Soccer World Reacts To The Christian Pulisic News

When the United States released its updated roster for its October World Cup qualifiers, star midfielder Christian Pulisic was not included. Pulisic is dealing with an ankle injury and is unable to compete. He suffered the injury in the USMNT’s qualifier against Honduras earlier this month. Because of his ailing...
MLS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Panama makes 7 additions to roster for World Cup qualifying

Forwards Abdiel Arroyo of Maccabi Petah Tikva, Gabriel Torres of Costa Rica’s Alajuelense, Freddy Góndola of Venezuela’s Táchira and Ismael Díaz of Tauro were among 27 players announced Thursday for Panama’s World Cup qualifiers against El Salvador, the United States and Canada. Defender Harold Cummings of Bolivia’s Always Ready and...
MLS
Tribal Football

​Chelsea winger Pulisic left out of USMNT squad; McKennie back

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is not in the United States Men's National Team squad for their upcoming World Cup Qualifiers. The U.S. Soccer Federation stated that both Pulisic and his national teammate Gio Reyna of Borussia Dortmund will be absent through injury. One who is back is Wetson McKennie of...
SOCCER
massivereport.com

Crew’s Gyasi Zardes called up to USMNT for World Cup qualifying

Columbus Crew striker Gyasi Zardes will trade the black and gold for red, white and blue in October. The Crew’s joint top goal scorer was called up by for the United States Men’s National Team upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches. Zardes missed out on the September matches but is poised to play over this international break.
MLS
sportingkc.com

Gadi Kinda selected to Israel roster for World Cup qualifiers in October

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda has been selected to the Israel Men’s National Team for two upcoming matches in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying. Kinda and Israel are scheduled to visit Scotland at 11 a.m. CT on Oct. 9 before hosting Moldova at 1:45 p.m. CT on Oct. 12 in UEFA Group F of World Cup qualifying. Both matches will stream live on ESPN Plus.
UEFA
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Miles Robinson, George Bello called into USMNT for October World Cup Qualifiers

Atlanta United defenders Miles Robinson and George Bello have once again been called in to the United State Men’s National team for its trio of World Cup Qualifiers from October 7 to October 13, announced by U.S. Soccer Wednesday. The annoncement is anything but a surprise for Robinson, who vaulted...
MLS
NBC Sports

USMNT World Cup qualifying schedule

The path for the USMNT to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is underway with two draws and a win through three matches, and the full schedule of CONCACAF’s hexagonal octagonal round of qualifying below. Most notably, USMNT vs Mexico is set for later this year, Nov. 12 (matchday 7),...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

How USMNT Is Applying Lessons Learned to October World Cup Qualifying Window

Everyone expected it to be hard. Everyone knew it was going to be a challenge. But the first window of Concacaf’s Octagonal World Cup qualifying competition was an eye-opening grind nevertheless. A schedule featuring three games in three countries—all across just seven days—evolved quickly into a battle of attrition for...
SOCCER
