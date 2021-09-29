Images: Columbia visits Saratoga Springs in high school girls’ volleyball (11 photos)
Columbia setter Arricca Silliman had 46 assists along with nine digs and three kills as the Blue Devils defeated Saratoga Springs in four sets 16-25, 25-15, 25-15, 31-29 Tuesday night in Suburban Council girls’ volleyball action at Saratoga Springs High School. Photos by Erica Miller of The Daily Gazette.
Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Sports
