Images: Columbia visits Saratoga Springs in high school girls’ volleyball (11 photos)

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Saratoga’s Noelle Slye hits the ball during a high school volleyball match against Columbia in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

Columbia setter Arricca Silliman had 46 assists along with nine digs and three kills as the Blue Devils defeated Saratoga Springs in four sets 16-25, 25-15, 25-15, 31-29 Tuesday night in Suburban Council girls’ volleyball action at Saratoga Springs High School. Photos by Erica Miller of The Daily Gazette.

Saratoga’s Grace Frania hits the ball.

​

Saratoga’s head coach Sarah Tarantino.

​

Saratoga’s Ava MacKenzie hits the ball against Columbia’s Rachel Parry.

​

Saratoga’s Kaylee Stallmer and Brooke Poutre jump to blocks the ball against Columbia’s Miranda King.

​

​

Saratoga’s Gabriella Kholstinin serves.

​

Saratoga’s Noelle Slye hits the ball against Columbia’s Miranda King and Mikayla Kendrick.

​

​

Saratoga’s Noelle Slye hits the ball against Columbia’s Natalie Litrell and Mikayla Kendrick.

​

Saratoga’s Samantha Tracy blocks the ball against Columbia’s Arricca Sillman.

​

Saratoga’s Lili Yefimenko.

