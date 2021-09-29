NCF’s Dr. Bill Woodson is Appointed to the Sarasota EDC Board
The Sarasota County Economic Development Corporation has announced the addition of several new board members and voted in a new slate of officers. The new members are Todd Fritch, executive vice-president and provost, State College of Florida; Karen Holbrook, regional chancellor, University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee; Devaney Iglesias, external affairs area manager, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL); Mark Pritchett, president and CEO, Gulf Coast Community Foundation; Rick Severence, president, Wellen Park; Heather Williams, shareholder, Kerkering Barberio & Co.; and Dr. Bill Woodson, chief diversity officer, New College of Florida.
