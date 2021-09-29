CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Tulare County budget expects major increase in general fund

By Paul Myers
thesungazette.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVISALIA – Worries over the public budget impacts from COVID-19 seem to have been for not according to the county 2021-2022 budget. Economic growth in the county has been resilient despite California’s pandemic restrictions. Steady enough, in fact, for the county to replace the money they removed from their strategic reserves. When the pandemic began in March 2020, the county budgeted a draw down of $2 million in their reserve account, taking it down from $32 million, to $30 million. Two weeks ago the Board of Supervisors agreed to replace it, and then some.

#Federal Budget#Budget Deficits#Infrastructure#Property Taxes#State Budget General Fund#The Board Of Supervisors
