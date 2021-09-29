Cherry Hill resident Becker takes on Chief Operating Officer role at Lions Gate

The volunteers from Cherry Hill Fire Police are holding a Community Day on Sept. 25 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. This event is open to the public and free of charge. There will be bicycle and helmet inspections, internet child safety station, fire truck display and personnel from Horace Mann School. We will also have food provided by Mission BBQ, Philly Pretzel Factory, and Primo Water Ice. Please join us and meet some of your volunteers at 301 N. Burnt Mill Road.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 16 DAYS AGO