Cherry Hill resident Becker takes on Chief Operating Officer role at Lions Gate
Lions Gate Continuing Care Retirement Community has announced three staff members to fill top executive positions to carry out its mission. Meredith B. Becker, MHSA, LNHA of Cherry Hill, has assumed the position of Chief Operating Officer. She comes to Lions Gate after several high-level leadership roles at major long-term care facilities. Licensed as a Nursing Home Administrator with a Masters in Health Services Administration in Long Term Care Management, Becker is also returning to the Lions Gate family, having been the Assistant Administrator and Associate Executive Director in the early 2000s.thesunpapers.com
