There is currently a large rift happening within the Philadelphia 76ers organization. After an abysmal postseason campaign, Ben Simmons was criticized by fans and it was becoming clear that they wanted a trade. Simmons ultimately heard the noise and now, he wants out of Philly. The team is trying to rectify the situation although Simmons has made it clear that he will not be reporting to training camp, which is bad news for the franchise.

