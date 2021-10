New British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) have shared a new song, “Wet Dream,” via an amusing video for it directed by Teasdale. In the song, Teasdale tells an ex-lover it’s not okay to still have wet dreams about her. “Wet Dream” is out now via Domino. With its lobster imagery, the slightly surreal video perhaps references Salvador Dalí (or maybe Wet Leg just really like seafood). Watch the video below, followed by the band’s upcoming U.S. tour dates.

