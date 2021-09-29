Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, September 29th, 2021

(St. Louis Couny, MO)-- St. Louis County police say an officer fired shots at a person wanted for assault after the man allegedly pointed a gun at police attempting to arrest him. A spokeswoman for the department says officers were attempting to arrest a suspect wanted for a domestic assault when he got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at a police officer. The officer fired his gun -- but no one was injured and the unidentified suspect was taken into custody without further incident.