Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, September 29th, 2021

Cover picture for the article(St. Louis Couny, MO)-- St. Louis County police say an officer fired shots at a person wanted for assault after the man allegedly pointed a gun at police attempting to arrest him. A spokeswoman for the department says officers were attempting to arrest a suspect wanted for a domestic assault when he got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at a police officer. The officer fired his gun -- but no one was injured and the unidentified suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The Associated Press

Biden restores Bears Ears, other monuments cut by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday restored two sprawling national monuments in Utah, reversing a decision by President Donald Trump that opened for mining and other development hundreds of thousands of acres of rugged lands sacred to Native Americans and home to ancient cliff dwellings and petroglyphs. The...
POTUS
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
NBC News

18 former NBA players arrested in fraud scheme seem to face a slam-dunk prosecution

Federal prosecutors have charged 18 former NBA players with conspiracy to defraud the league’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of nearly $4 million. Defendant Terrence Williams, the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft by the then-New Jersey Nets and one-time shooting guard for the Houston Rockets, is also charged with aggravated identity theft.
NBA

