House of Delegates Policy Topic Open Forum

By James Keagy
pharmacist.com
 8 days ago

Join in the discussion about the 2022 Proposed Policy Topics under consideration for the March House of Delegates in this webinar hosted by the HOD Policy Committee. This is your chance to bring a deeper understanding to the issues, and share your thoughts with other members, the Speaker of the House, and APhA staff. Two topics are on the agenda: the regulation of pharmacist standard of care for state pharmacist practice acts, and data ownership rights & pharmacists’ and pharmacy practices’ responsibility to secure data.

pharmacist.com

Comments / 0

pharmacist.com

A State Example of the Journey to Pay Pharmacists for Their Patient Care Services

As more states pass legislation recognizing pharmacists as providers, it is important to understand the journey that must be taken for pharmacists to successfully bill for their patient care services (e.g., acute and chronic diseases state management, medication management, transitions of care, preventative care, etc.). In this webinar, the speaker will share lessons learned and successes from a state example so pharmacists and students will understand how to leverage their voice to advocate for this advancement to the healthcare system.
POLITICS
Oak Ridger

Impact of COVID-19 on affordable Housing to be topic of Sept. 27 talk

Oak Ridge's American Association of University Women's chapter (AAUW) will have Maria Catron as the guest speaker for Monday, Sept. 27, via Zoom at 12:30 p.m. Catron is the executive director of the Oak Ridge Housing Authority. For those desiring to follow her talk, contact stellaschramm@gmail.com for a link. Catron...
OAK RIDGE, TN
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Fair Housing Forum Oct. 6

The Loudoun County Office of Housing invites residents to attend a virtual fair housing public forum and input session as part of the work to develop a regional fair housing plan Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 6:30-8 p.m. Loudoun County is one of eight jurisdictions working collaboratively to develop a regional...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Albert Lea Tribune

School board approves changes to open forum policy

The Albert Lea school board voted 7-0 Monday night to approve changes that allowed for more time to be allotted to the open forum portion of school board meetings. Under the new policy, the open forum will be increased to 30 minutes, up from 10 minutes in previous meetings. Each person who signs up to speak at the board meeting will receive two minutes of time.
ALBERT LEA, MN
vhfa.org

Local housing forums in October

There's still time to register for the statewide full-day Housing Summit on Wednesday, October 13 in Arlington. VHFA will join other experts in sharing case studies and best practices to promote affordable housing development. Municipal officials, housing developers, nonprofits, legislators and anyone having an interest in supporting the development of quality housing is encouraged to attended. Participants must register by no later than October 6th. More details and registration instructions are available in the event flyer.
POLITICS
Wicked Local

LWV presents forum on affordable housing in Needham

The League of Women Voters will present “Affordable Housing in Needham — the Basics,” an educational forum about Needham’s affordable housing, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in Powers Hall, Needham Town Hall, 1471 Highland Ave. Speakers are Needham Select Board member Dan Matthews, Needham Community Housing Specialist Karen Sunnarborg, Needham...
NEEDHAM, MA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Washington Post

Virginia’s House of Delegates elections may be in for an October surprise

There’s a possible October surprise brewing in Virginia politics. The surprise may come from an Oct. 12 hearing before U.S. District Court Judge David J. Novak in Richmond. The big issue: whether the November elections for the House of Delegates are constitutional. I’ve written about this lawsuit before, but here’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
sent-trib.com

Masks, CRT topic of forum

Candidates for Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education participated in the Bowling Green League of Women Voters 2021 Candidates Forum on Sunday at the Bowling Green State University Lenhart Grand Ballroom,. The board has two to be elected, for four-year terms, beginning Jan. 1. Norman Geer, Ryan Myers, Jessica...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Overwhelming" COVID

As the national count of COVID cases goes down, they aren't going down fast enough—certainly in the states you're about to read about. These are the states where hospitals are COVID-strained, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data. Read on to see all 5 states—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
GILLETTE, WY
deltadailynews.com

Court Says Religion Exemption OK To Allowing Avoiding Vaccine Mandates

New York state must temporarily allow exemptions from a mandate on Covid-19 vaccinations for health care workers with religious objections, a federal appeals court ruled, amid a spate of U.S. legal battles over vaccine and mask requirements. The ruling, in a case filed by three workers who sued to block...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Thousands Of Health Care Workers Won’t Meet Deadline For Getting First Shot

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it will begin enforcing the state’s vaccine mandate for all health care workers starting Friday. It’s estimated that 7,500 nursing home workers alone are unvaccinated. (credit: CBS) The current mandate states all workers must have their first shot or a religious or medical waiver by Sept. 30. The Colorado Health Care Association, which represents 90% of nursing homes, and the Colorado Hospital Association, say they were assured the state would not take punitive action until the end of October, when the second vaccine is required. But the health department issued a statement...
COLORADO STATE
5NEWS

Anti-vaccine mandate bills pass in Senate

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Senate is working against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by passing three bills to exempt Arkansas employees from the vaccine. In addition, these measures would provide financial support for unvaccinated employees. The three bills will make their way to the house after some debate. One side fighting...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

