House of Delegates Policy Topic Open Forum
Join in the discussion about the 2022 Proposed Policy Topics under consideration for the March House of Delegates in this webinar hosted by the HOD Policy Committee. This is your chance to bring a deeper understanding to the issues, and share your thoughts with other members, the Speaker of the House, and APhA staff. Two topics are on the agenda: the regulation of pharmacist standard of care for state pharmacist practice acts, and data ownership rights & pharmacists’ and pharmacy practices’ responsibility to secure data.pharmacist.com
