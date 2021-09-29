CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coca-Cola Debuts First New Global Brand Position in More Than 5 Years

By Paul Hiebert
AdWeek
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoca-Cola, both the brand and the company, has been dealing with a lot lately. Paul Hiebert is a CPG reporter at Adweek, where he focuses on data-driven stories that help illustrate changes in consumer behavior and sentiment.

