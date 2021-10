The St.Louis Cardinals almost avoided a heartbreaker last night in Los Angeles. Chris Taylor’s walk off homerun for the Los Angeles Dodgers ended the St. Louis Cardinals‘ season on a 3-1 note. It took every second of nine whole innings for St. Louis to give up its tight grip on a shot at the next round against the San Francisco Giants, but the game slipped out of their hands at the very last moment.

MLB ・ 9 HOURS AGO