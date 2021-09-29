Red Hot Chili Peppers Score 18 New Gold + Platinum Certifications

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2022 tour was already set to be an event, with longtime on-again, off-again guitarist John Frusciante touring alongside the band for the first time in 15 years. Now it’s looking to be even more of one, thanks to a wildly stacked list of openers. The list of (very) special guests: the Strokes, Haim, St. Vincent, A$AP Rocky, Thundercat, Beck, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, and King Princess. Although they’re not appearing all together, sadly — many of the artists are joining for only a few dates, though Thundercat is in for nearly the whole ride. Red Hot Chili Peppers likely went big because this marks their first stadium tour after years as an arena act. The 32-date world tour is the Chili Peppers’ first run since their 2016–17 tour behind their last album, The Getaway. And they could even have new music to debut, with drummer Chad Smith teasing a new Chili Peppers album with Frusciante. Find the dates and lineups below.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO