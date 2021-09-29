CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Red Hot Chili Peppers Score 18 New Gold + Platinum Certifications

By Joe DiVita
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers may each need to put an addition onto their respective homes to make way for the plaques that will soon be arriving for their whopping 18 new gold and platinum song and album certifications that were just handed down by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

940wfaw.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers Roll Out 2022 World Tour Dates

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced its 2022 “Global Stadium Tour.” The 32-date European and North American trek kicks off on June 4th in Seville, Spain and includes a 19-city North American run which kicks off on July 23rd at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High and winds down on September 18th in Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field.
MUSIC
Vulture

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2022 Tour Openers Are Wildly Stacked

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2022 tour was already set to be an event, with longtime on-again, off-again guitarist John Frusciante touring alongside the band for the first time in 15 years. Now it’s looking to be even more of one, thanks to a wildly stacked list of openers. The list of (very) special guests: the Strokes, Haim, St. Vincent, A$AP Rocky, Thundercat, Beck, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, and King Princess. Although they’re not appearing all together, sadly — many of the artists are joining for only a few dates, though Thundercat is in for nearly the whole ride. Red Hot Chili Peppers likely went big because this marks their first stadium tour after years as an arena act. The 32-date world tour is the Chili Peppers’ first run since their 2016–17 tour behind their last album, The Getaway. And they could even have new music to debut, with drummer Chad Smith teasing a new Chili Peppers album with Frusciante. Find the dates and lineups below.
MUSIC
Vibe

Tina Turner Sells Entire Catalog Plus Name, Image, And Likeness To BMG For Undisclosed Amount

BMG has purchased the rights to Tina Turner’s name, image, likeness, and entire music catalog. The major acquisition—known as the Turner deal—includes her publishing rights, making it the company’s single largest artist acquisition ever. The payout from the sale was not disclosed. This is the first of many acquisitions set to be announced in the coming weeks. In a statement, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll expressed, “Like any artist, the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal. I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music, my work is in professional and reliable hands.” BMG CEO Hartwig...
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS To Embark On 2022 Global Stadium Tour

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS have announced that they will embark on a global stadium tour in 2022. The news of the upcoming return to the live stage was broken via a fake-news comedy bit by KHOT channel personalities Johnson Hammerswaddle, Todd The Squirrel and Randy Raindrops — a.k.a. Anthony Kiedis, Flea and Chad Smith — who confirmed that RHCP will be touring "the whole world" beginning June next year, with the American leg kicking off in July.
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

Flashback: Red Hot Chili Peppers Play 'By the Way' With John Frusciante in 2007

Red Hot Chili Peppers announced plans for a 2022 world tour earlier this week via a bizarre video where Flea, Anthony Kiedis, and Chad Smith posed as Anchorman-style newscasters. John Frusciante was the only one to appear out of character. “John,” Flea asked him, “might we expect you and the fellas to play live anytime soon?”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2022 Tour With Silly New Video: Watch

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced their first tour since guitarist John Frusciante returned to the group. They announced the tour in a silly video from the fictional news station KHOT. In the clip, Anthony Kiedis (as Johnson Hammerswaddle) and Flea (as Todd the Squirrel) welcome Frusciante, who reveals that the world tour starts in June 2022, with U.S. dates beginning the next month. Exact dates have not yet been revealed. Watch the video, also featuring drummer Chad Smith as weatherman Randy Raindrops, below.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers bring the funk to MTV's New Years Eve 1991 broadcast

Today (September 24) marks the 30th anniversary of the release of Blood Sugar Sex Magik, the Rick Rubin-produced album that made California funk-rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers one of the biggest rock bands in the world. Buoyed by the momentum of the album's smash hit single, Under the Bridge, the...
MUSIC
Variety

On Album Chart, Drake Fends Off Youngboy Never Broke Again in a Photo Finish

It went down to the wire, but Drake held onto the top spot on the Rolling Stone album chart for a fourth consecutive week, barely fending off strong first-week returns for Youngboy Never Broke Again’s “Sincerely, Kentrell.” Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” album is not suffering too much of a week-to-week decline, falling from 168,200 album-equivalent units last week to 133,700 this time to again claim the top spot. Youngboy Never Broke Again came in very close behind with 131,600 album units. His tallies for the week included 10,200 album sales, far above Drake’s, which stood at 1,300 albums sold during the week....
MUSIC
NECN

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Fenway Park Concert in 2022

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be road trippin' to Boston next year. The Chili Peppers announced a 32-city global tour for 2022 on Thursday which will stop by Fenway Park on Sept. 10. It's the first time the band will embark on a stadium tour of the United States;...
BOSTON, MA
NME

Alice Cooper leads new additions for Graspop Metal Meeting 2022

Graspop Metal Meeting has added more acts for its 2022 edition, including Alice Cooper and Avenged Sevenfold – see the full line-up below. The Belgium metal festival will return next year between June 16-19, with Iron Maiden (16), Judas Preist (18) and Aerosmith (19) previously announced as headliners. Revealing 117...
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

Tesla at 40: ‘It’s Been a Bumpy Road’

Following a month-long battle with COVID which left him in a state where he could “hardly breathe,” guitarist Frank Hannon was “fired up” to finally get back out on the road with Tesla. The band is out on its current run without drummer Troy Lucketta, who decided to “take a...
ROCK MUSIC
MetalSucks

Video: Nita Strauss Rocks Jason Becker’s ‘Numbers’ Guitar at Alice Cooper Show

Nita Strauss, lead guitarist for Alice Cooper, acclaimed solo artist and general badass, was recently granted the incredibly high honor of playing a guitar belonging to Jason Becker, the legendary and widely beloved guitar player who has been completely paralyzed for nearly 30 years. Nita rocked Becker’s iconic ‘Numbers’ guitar...
MUSIC
openculture.com

The Beach Boys’ Lost Concert: Watch the Band Perform Their Classics at Their Zenith (1964)

In early 1964, there could hardly have been an American teenager ignorant of the Beach Boys. Singing in immaculate harmonies about surfing, hot rods, girls, and root beer — as well as various combinations and permutations thereof — they soon found themselves riding an unprecedentedly high wave, so to speak, of postwar teen culture. On the other side of the pond, the Beatles had been hard at work playing to demographically similar, also-enraptured audiences. In February of 1964 the Fab Four arrived in America, and their performance on The Ed Sullivan Show alone put them on at least an equal footing there with the Beach Boys.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
