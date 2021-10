BOSTON — Gleyber Torres folded his arms, leaned against the bat rack and nodded. Yeah, he remembered. How could he forget? It was only a couple of months ago that he was chasing the specter of his 39-homer 2019 season. It was often in the back of his mind, and when it wasn’t, reminders were blasted all over social media. So, Torres would swing hard, and then harder, desperate to will the ball over the fence and to prove to everyone that his muscle never atrophied.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO